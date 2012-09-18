SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Gold edged lower in thin
trade on Tuesday after commodity markets plunged overnight as
doubts began to emerge over whether the recent action by the
European Central Bank and Federal Reserve was sufficient to
revive global economic growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold dropped $3.16 an ounce to $1,757.79 after
falling to a low around $1,754 an ounce on Monday, when oil,
metals and grains market tumbled worries about the demand
outlook for those commodities.
* Bullion rallied to $1,777.51 on Friday, its highest since
late February, after the Fed's latest stimulus move to spur the
economy led to a rush for bullion -- a traditional hedge against
inflation.
* U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell
$10.20 an ounce to $1,760.40.
* Four minutes of hectic high volume activity that sheared
$4 off the price of oil late Monday left traders, analysts and
U.S. regulators looking for the cause of one of the fastest and
most furious energy market routs in recent years.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares retreated from four-month highs on Tuesday as
markets paused from last week's rallies, calculating the impact
on growth from the Fed's aggressive stimulus and eyeing whether
Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains.
* The dollar hung near seven-month lows against major
currencies on Monday after last week's Federal Reserve
announcement of aggressive easing dampened the outlook for the
U.S. currency.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sept
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. Current account Q2
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sept <USNAHB=ECI
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1757.79 -3.16 -0.18 12.41
Spot Silver 34.14 -0.07 -0.20 23.29
Spot Platinum 1645.40 -15.60 -0.94 18.12
Spot Palladium 673.00 -0.50 -0.07 3.14
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1760.40 -10.20 -0.58 12.36 5419
COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.19 -0.18 -0.52 22.48 1758
Euro/Dollar 1.3102
Dollar/Yen 78.59
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)