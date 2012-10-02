SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Gold crawled higher on Tuesday
towards an 11-month high hit in the previous session, as a mild
improvement in U.S. manufacturing data and growing expectations
of a Spanish bailout relieved investors and weakened the dollar,
supporting bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,778.86 an
ounce by 0039 GMT, after hitting $1,791.2 in the previous
session -- its highest since last November.
* U.S. gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,781.40.
* Spain is ready to request a euro zone bailout for its
public finances as early as next weekend but Germany has
signalled that it should hold off, European officials said on
Monday.
* U.S. manufacturing grew slightly last month for the first
time since May but euro zone factories suffered their worst
quarter since early 2009, suggesting the region may struggle to
avoid recession.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday delivered
a broad defence of the U.S. central bank's controversial
bond-buying stimulus plan, saying it is necessary to support a
flagging economic recovery.
* Investors are eyeing the September U.S. non-farm payrolls
data due Friday, which is likely to show an increase of 113,000,
from a 96,000 rise in August.
* Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds posted a
small gain to 73.978 million ounces by Sept. 30, inching towards
a record high of 74.288 million ounces hit last week.
* Spot silver gained half a percent to $34.81, easing
from a seven-month high of $35.36 struck in the previous
session.
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street started a new quarter with a modest rally on
Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing
in September.
* The euro stayed bid in Asia on Tuesday, having bounced
from a three-week trough against the greenback as investors cut
bearish positions, while the Australian dollar floundered ahead
of a possible cut in domestic interest rates.
DATA/EVENTS
0430 Australia RBA cash rate
0900 Euro zone Producer prices for August
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1345 U.S. ISM New York regional business activity index
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1778.86 5.07 +0.29 13.75
Spot Silver 34.81 0.17 +0.49 25.71
Spot Platinum 1671.24 0.24 +0.01 19.97
Spot Palladium 641.47 2.97 +0.47 -1.69
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1781.40 -1.90 -0.11 13.70 2545
COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.88 -0.07 -0.21 24.95 688
Euro/Dollar 1.2890
Dollar/Yen 78.01
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)