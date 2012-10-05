SINGAPORE, Oct 5 Gold extended gains on Friday, holding near an 11-month high hit in the prior session as the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds to help the bloc's debt-laden nations, boosting bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Investors are now waiting for critical jobs data from the United States for indications on whether its latest stimulus measures are having the desired effect on the labour market. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,791.75 an ounce by 0031 GMT, on course for a fifth day of gains and a weekly climb of 1.2 percent. It hit $1,794.90 in the previous session, the highest since November, 2011. * U.S. gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,793.90. * European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged, while President Mario Draghi said the ECB was primed to buy troubled euro zone bonds when conditions were right and that this had already calmed financial market tension. * Investors will closely watch the result of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting later in the day. BOJ is expected to keep monetary settings unchanged even as pressure is mounting to ease again, following last month's move. * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week after a big drop the week before, a hopeful sign the job market is still on the mend. The data came a day before the closely-watched monthly non-farm payrolls data. * The labour unrest in South Africa has spread to more mines run by the world's top platinum producer Anglo American Platinum in a wave of wildcat strike action that has hit the country's mining sector. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings hit a record high of 1,333.44 tonnes by Oct. 4. * Spot platinum rose to a more than seven-month high of $1,719.50 earlier in the day, on course for its ninth consecutive session of gains. * Spot palladium, which hit $675.50 on Thursday - its highest in more than two weeks, was at $668.50. It was headed for a weekly rise of more than 5 percent. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday, putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's jobs report shows encouraging signs for the labour market. * The euro started Friday's trading session on a solid footing, having rallied to two-week highs after the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled euro zone members and that conditions to trigger the programme need not be punitive. DATA/EVENTS 0300 Japan Bank of Japan rate decision 1000 Germany Industrial orders for August 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data PRICES Precious metals prices 0031 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1791.75 3.20 +0.18 14.58 Spot Silver 34.98 0.05 +0.14 26.33 Spot Platinum 1718.00 8.70 +0.51 23.33 Spot Palladium 668.50 -0.10 -0.01 2.45 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1793.90 -2.60 -0.14 14.49 1929 COMEX SILVER DEC2 35.04 -0.06 -0.17 25.52 316 Euro/Dollar 1.3015 Dollar/Yen 78.52 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)