By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Gold lost more than half a
percent on Monday, on course for its sharpest one-day loss in
three weeks as a surprisingly upbeat U.S. job market report
dented the precious metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation.
The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to a near
four-year low of 7.8 percent in September, raising some doubts
on whether the stimulus measures put in place by the Federal
Reserve to boost the labour market would last as long as
initially thought.
Rampant cash printing as a result of easy monetary policy
drives investors to bullion to hedge risks arising from an
increased inflation outlook. Gold jumped nearly 5 percent last
month, during which the Fed and European Central Bank each
announced aggressive easing measures.
"The good non-farm payrolls number raises doubts on whether
QE3 will sustain and puts pressure on gold in the short term,"
said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures, referring to
the latest round of quantitative easing by the Fed.
Spot gold dropped 0.6 percent to $1,769.26 an ounce
by 0624 GMT, moving further away from the key $1,800 level that
was last broken above in November 2011. Gold was headed for its
biggest daily loss since Sept. 17.
U.S. gold fell half a percent to $1,771.50.
Technical indicators suggest spot gold could drop to $1,757
per ounce during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
A stronger dollar also weighed on prices. The dollar index
inched up, away from a two-week low hit in the previous
session, encouraged by the strong employment data and concerns
about the festering euro zone debt crisis.
"Gold is tracking the currency moves," said a Shanghai-based
trader. "Sentiment in gold has weakened and we aren't likely to
see a stellar rally in the short run."
But investors' confidence in gold appeared unfazed.
Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
stood unchanged at a historical high of 74.696
million ounces by Friday.
Speculators raised their net length in U.S. gold futures and
options to 195,647 contracts in the week ended Oct. 2, it
highest in more than seven months.
"Though gold may face pressure and could retrace a bit in
the short term, the medium to long-term outlook is still
bullish," said Li of Shanghai CIFCO.
"The continuous safe-haven demand, as well as lack of
confidence in paper currency, will probably push gold to a new
high later this quarter or in the first quarter next year."
Cash gold hit a record high of $1,920.30 last September.
Among other precious metals, spot silver fell as much
as 2.2 percent to $33.72 an ounce, before recovering slightly to
$33.89.
Spot platinum lost 1.5 percent to $1,678, headed for
its biggest daily fall in two weeks. Spot palladium fell
1.2 percent to $648, on course for a second day of loss.
But losses in platinum were kept in check as a labour strife
in South Africa's mining sector escalated with the world's top
platinum producer Anglo American Platinum firing 12,000 wildcat
strikers. A trade union leader was shot dead near a mine run by
platinum producer Lonmin.
Precious metals prices 0624 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1769.26 -11.22 -0.63 13.14
Spot Silver 33.89 -0.58 -1.68 22.39
Spot Platinum 1678.00 -26.17 -1.54 20.46
Spot Palladium 648.00 -7.90 -1.20 -0.69
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1771.50 -9.30 -0.52 13.06 24495
COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.97 -0.61 -1.76 21.67 10538
Euro/Dollar 1.2978
Dollar/Yen 78.52
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)