SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Gold hovered just above $1,760
an ounce on Wednesday after three straight sessions of losses,
as a murky outlook for global growth buoyed the dollar and
pressured bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,762.65 an
ounce by 0030 GMT, after dropping more than 1 percent in the
past three days.
* U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,764.70.
* Tens of thousands of angry Greek protesters filled the
streets of Athens on Tuesday to greet German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, who offered sympathy but no promise of further aid.
* The euro zone economy faces tough times ahead, and there
is no alternative to continued budget cuts, said European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
* Spanish bond yields rose on Tuesday when investors trimmed
expectations of a swift solution to Madrid's debt problems while
the country's politicians resist seeking a bailout.
* Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose as bleak prospects for
global growth and the upcoming earnings season prompted
investors to dump riskier assets and pour money into safe
havens.
* Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds had hit a
record high of 74.76 million ounces by Oct. 8, suggesting active
buying interest from investors.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in technology
after brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies as
worries increased about third-quarter U.S. earnings.
* The dollar extended gains against the euro on Wednesday as
investors seek safety in the greenback ahead of the earning
season and on uncertainty about Greece and Spain.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany Wholesale price index
0645 France Industrial output
0800 Italy Industrial output
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1762.65 -1.00 -0.06 12.72
Spot Silver 33.80 -0.04 -0.12 22.07
Spot Platinum 1679.19 -0.41 -0.02 20.54
Spot Palladium 653.40 0.90 +0.14 0.14
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1764.70 -0.30 -0.02 12.63 3093
COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.85 -0.14 -0.41 21.24 679
Euro/Dollar 1.2863
Dollar/Yen 78.23
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
