SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Gold nudged lower on Thursday, on course for its fifth straight day of losses as gloom over the euro zone's debt crisis supported the dollar, weighing on bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,759.19 an ounce by 0056 GMT, extending losses to a fifth day. * U.S. gold also edged down 0.2 percent to $1,761.20. * Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut Spain's sovereign credit rating to BBB-minus, just above junk territory, citing a deepening economic recession that is limiting the government's policy options to arrest the slide. * The International Monetary Fund urged European policymakers to deepen the financial and fiscal ties within the euro area with some urgency to restore sagging confidence in the global financial system. * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds rose to a record high of 75.03 million ounces by Oct.9, despite the sluggish prices. * Hong Kong's August gold shipments to China fell 29 percent from the previous month to 53.508 tonnes, the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department said. * Gold analysts have turned increasingly bullish on the outlook for prices in the final quarter of 2012, unanimously expecting a record-high average, and further gains next year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. * But analysts are less upbeat about platinum's prospects now than they were three months ago, as the threat to demand from a slowing global economy overshadows the lift from supply disruptions in top producer South Africa. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, weighed down by disappointing news from Chevron and Alcoa as earnings season got under way. * The euro and the Australian dollar fell on Thursday as a drop in global shares dented investor risk appetite, with worries about global economic slowdown and uncertainty over Spain's bailout prospects continuing to haunt sentiment. DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index 1230 U.S. World agricultural supply-demand report 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. International trade PRICES Precious metals prices 0056 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1759.19 -2.75 -0.16 12.49 Spot Silver 33.84 -0.13 -0.38 22.21 Spot Platinum 1659.74 -7.96 -0.48 19.15 Spot Palladium 645.47 -0.73 -0.11 -1.08 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1761.20 -3.90 -0.22 12.41 3661 COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.90 -0.21 -0.63 21.42 1425 Euro/Dollar 1.2843 Dollar/Yen 78.10 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)