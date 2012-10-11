* Gold experts turn bullish for Q4, 2013 -Reuters poll * Firm dollar amid euro zone concerns to weigh on bullion * Spot gold may fall to $1,750/oz - technicals * Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims; 1230 GMT (Adds details, graphic; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Gold traded steady on Thursday after dropping more than 1 percent over the last four sessions, although a gloom over the euro zone debt crisis that is supporting the dollar is expected to take some shine off bullion. But long-term interest in the safe-haven metal remains intact as evident from a rise in holdings of exchange-traded gold funds to a record high of 75.03 million ounces by Oct. 9. "The continuously rising ETF holdings show that investors are still confident in gold in the longer term, even though the euro zone trouble may have some short-term impact," said Chen Min, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. "The Fed's QE (quantitative easing) and low interest rate policy has put a floor under gold, and we probably won't see a sharp pullback," he said. A Reuters poll of gold analysts echoed Chen's view, showing that gold is expected to reach a record-high average price in the fourth quarter and score further gains next year. Stimulus measures launched by key central banks in September continues to drive investors to gold, a hedge against inflation and currency debasement caused by looser monetary policy. Spot gold inched up $1.56 to $1,763.50 an ounce by 0601 GMT. It fell to a two-week low of $1,756.86 an ounce in the previous session. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,765.30. A stronger dollar is, however, expected to keep a lid on gains by making commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. The dollar index rose to a one-month high, after Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's credit rating and the IMF chided the European Union for not doing enough to curb the euro zone debt crisis, now in its third year. The International Monetary Fund called for swift action as the euro zone debt crisis drags on while the United States and Japan show scant progress handling their budget deficits. Technical analysis suggested that a bearish target for spot gold at $1,750 an ounce remains unchanged, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. GOLD FLOW TO CHINA Hong Kong's net gold flow to China in August dropped 26 percent from a year ago, as high gold prices and a slowdown in the economic growth weighed on appetite for the metal. Asia's physical gold demand has been lacklustre in recent months. "India's monsoon was below par and gold in rupee is still very expensive, yet we still have $1,760 gold," said a Singapore-based trader. "The reality is that investment demand from Europe and the United States, as well the dollar direction is a much bigger driver for gold now." Spot platinum dropped to a 1-1/2-week low of $1,655, and spot palladium fell to a one-week low of $643.20. Analysts are less upbeat about platinum's prospects now than they were three months ago as the threat to demand from a slowing global economy overshadows worries about supply disruptions in top producer South Africa. Precious metals prices 0601 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1763.50 1.56 +0.09 12.77 Spot Silver 34.03 0.06 +0.18 22.90 Spot Platinum 1667.99 0.29 +0.02 19.74 Spot Palladium 659.00 12.80 +1.98 1.00 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1765.30 0.20 +0.01 12.67 15374 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.08 -0.03 -0.10 22.07 4901 Euro/Dollar 1.2852 Dollar/Yen 77.97 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)