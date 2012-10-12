SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Gold was little changed on
Friday, holding on to gains in the previous session when the
dollar eased from a one-month high, but bullion was headed for
its biggest weekly drop in two months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,768.49 an ounce
by 0015 GMT, on course for a 0.7-percent weekly loss, its
sharpest one-week fall in two months.
* U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,770.40.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits slid last week to the lowest level in more than four
and a half years, according to government data that may provide
a boost to President Barack Obama a month before voters go to
the polls.
* The IMF on Thursday backed giving debt-burdened Greece and
Spain more time to reduce their budget deficits, cautioning that
cutting too far, too fast, would do more harm than good.
* Next year offers only a slight improvement for a global
economy hit by recession in Europe and slowing or moribund
growth in Asia and the United States, according to Reuters polls
of hundreds economists worldwide.
* Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
fell for the first time in two weeks on
Thursday. Holdings edged down 44,965 ounces from a record high
of 75.03 million ounces.
* The tension between Turkey and Syria helped support safe-
haven sentiment.
* Spot silver edged up 0.2 percent to $34.06, but was
headed for a 1.2-percent fall this week, its biggest weekly loss
in three months.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday after gains brought by
a sign of improvement in the labour market were erased in part
by a drop in Apple shares after a legal setback in a court
ruling.
* The dollar held steady on Friday, after coming off a
one-month high in the previous session.
DATA/EVENTS
0530 India Industrial output
0900 Euro zone Industrial output
1230 U.S. Producer price index
1355 U.S. TR/Univ of Michigan sentiment index
1800 U.S. Federal budget for September
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1768.49 0.30 +0.02 13.09
Spot Silver 34.06 0.07 +0.21 23.00
Spot Platinum 1678.24 3.94 +0.24 20.48
Spot Palladium 650.00 -1.30 -0.20 -0.38
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1770.40 -0.20 -0.01 12.99 1943
COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.10 0.02 +0.05 22.16 317
Euro/Dollar 1.2936
Dollar/Yen 78.38
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)