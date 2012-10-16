* Moderate buying in Asia's physical gold market
* Spot gold may fall to $1,717/oz - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. industrial output, Sept; 1315 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Gold inched up on Tuesday, off
a one-month low hit in the previous session, but upbeat U.S.
retail sales data appeared to undermine the necessity for
stimulus measures and dented gold's appeal as a hedge against
monetary easing.
Gold's momentum waned after attempts to break above $1,800
an ounce failed, just as concerns grew on how long-lasting the
latest round of stimulus could be, given a recent string of
promising data showing signs of a pick-up in economic growth.
"The support from QE3 (third round of quantitative easing)
is fading," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures.
"And if the economy keeps improving, investors will wonder about
the length and scale of QE3."
The Federal Reserve said last month that it would buy $40
billion of mortgage-backed securities each month as long as it
is needed to help improve the labour market, which encouraged
gold buys and sent bullion to just a few dollars below $1,800.
Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,738.80 an ounce
by 0636 GMT, after falling to a one-month low of $1,728.75 in
the previous session. It dropped 1 percent on Monday, its
biggest one-day decline in three months.
U.S. gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,740.40.
Technical analysis showed that spot gold could fall to
$1,717 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao.
The uncertainty over when Spain will ask for financial aid
also weighed on market sentiment, as investors anxiously await
clarity on the next step in the euro zone's efforts in solving
its debt crisis, now in its third year.
PHYSICAL BUYING PICKS UP CAUTIOUSLY
Physical buying interest picked up after prices dropped to
below $1,730 for the first time in a month, but volumes were
limited, dealers said.
"We started seeing moderate buying at $1,740 an ounce, but
buyers are cautious because technically gold may fall further to
$1,720," said a Singapore-based dealer.
Premiums in Singapore jumped to 80 cents an ounce above
London prices from as low as 20 cents last week, as supply was
dominated by high-premium gold bars of Swiss brands including
Valcambi, Metalor and Heraeus, she added.
"The premium is higher now not because everyone is rushing
in to buy gold."
Along with gold, other precious metals all fell to multiweek
lows. Spot silver gained half a percent to $32.85,
rebounding from to a one-month low of $32.53 on Monday.
Spot platinum inched up 0.2 percent to $1,639.25,
after falling to a 2-1/2-week low of $1,615.75 in the previous
session. Spot palladium rose 0.6 percent to $633.46,
rebounding from a two-week low at $624.20.
Precious metals prices 0636 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1738.80 3.31 +0.19 11.19
Spot Silver 32.85 0.16 +0.49 18.63
Spot Platinum 1639.25 3.99 +0.24 17.68
Spot Palladium 633.46 3.86 +0.61 -2.92
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1740.40 2.80 +0.16 11.08 13802
COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.88 0.13 +0.40 17.77 4577
Euro/Dollar 1.2991
Dollar/Yen 78.88
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)