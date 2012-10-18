SINGAPORE, Oct 18 Gold traded little changed on
Thursday - after rising for two days on a weakened dollar -
as investors marked time ahead of key economic data from China
and a euro zone summit.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,749.40 an ounce
by 0017 GMT.
* U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,751.10.
* Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to
its fastest pace in more than four years, a sign the housing
sector's budding recovery is gaining traction and supporting the
wider economic recovery.
* Spain has set a 90-billion-euro ($118 billion) limit for
the size of a bad bank created to take over other financial
entities' toxic real estate assets, a necessary step to obtain
European funding for the sector.
* All eyes are on a string of Chinese economic data due
later in the day, including third-quarter gross domestic product
figure which is expected to show China's economic growth slowed
for a seventh straight quarter to the weakest level since the
depths of the global financial crisis.
* Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
stood at 74.804 million ounces, not far off a
record of 75.03 million ounces hit last week.
* Investors will also closely watch a two-day summit of
European leaders, among growing speculation that Spain will ask
for a bailout next month, as the single currency bloc struggles
to contain its debt crisis.
MARKET NEWS
* The S&P 500 rose for the third consecutive day on
Wednesday after housing starts hit a four-year high, but the Dow
was weighed down by IBM after it posted weak revenue.
* The euro and Australian dollar hovered at multi-week highs
on Thursday, but could see a setback in their two-day rally if a
slew of economic reports on China renew worries about the health
of the world's second biggest economy.
DATA/EVENTS
0200 China GDP Q3
0200 China Industrial output Sep
0200 China Retail sales Sep
0200 China Urban investment Sep
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1400 U.S. Leading indicators Sep
1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity index
European Council meeting, Brussels (to Oct. 19)
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0017 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1749.40 -0.29 -0.02 11.87
Spot Silver 33.15 -0.01 -0.03 19.72
Spot Platinum 1665.74 6.54 +0.39 19.58
Spot Palladium 651.00 2.40 +0.37 -0.23
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1751.10 -1.90 -0.11 11.76 1368
COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.20 -0.03 -0.10 18.93 337
Euro/Dollar 1.3113
Dollar/Yen 79.06
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)