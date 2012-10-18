* China Q3 GDP up 7.4 pct on year as expected
* Gold may face more pressure in short term
* Coming up: European Council meeting (until Oct. 19
(Updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Oct 18 Gold traded flat on Thursday,
retaining gains from the previous two days, as investors looked
for fresh leads from a European Union summit after shrugging off
data showing China's economy slowed for a seventh quarter as
expected.
European leaders will gather for a two-day meeting amid talk
that Spain will seek a bailout next month, as the bloc continues
to struggle with its debt crisis.
Gold has closely followed moves in the currency market, with
improving sentiment around the euro zone giving support to the
euro and weighing on the dollar, making dollar-priced
commodities more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.
China's economy slid into its seventh straight quarter of
slowdown in the July-September quarter, growing at 7.4 percent
on the year as expected, and Beijing said the country would be
able to beat or exceed the annual growth target of 7.5
percent.
Investors expect more policy clarity from Beijing after the
leadership transition next month amid speculation that China
will launch more stimulus measures to help boost growth.
Prices of bullion dipped to below $1,730 earlier in the week
under the pressure of uncertainty over Spain's bailout plan and
improvement in U.S. economic data which triggered concerns about
the extent of the latest stimulus measures.
"In the short term, the $1,730 support level will continue
to feel a lot of pressure as investors focus on the euro zone
summit," said Chen Min, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the
southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
"But beyond that, gold's outlook is still bullish thanks to
support from the easing measures by central banks."
Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,750.09 an
ounce by 0629 GMT.
U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,751.70.
"Some buyers are coming back, thinking the sell-off is
over," said a Hong Kong-based trader. "But we may see another
correction since positioning in gold is still very high."
Net length in U.S. gold hit a 14-month high of 198,194
contracts last week, more than double this year's trough in
late-July.
Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
stood at 74.804 million ounces, not far off a
record of 75.03 million ounces hit last week, suggesting strong
investment demand in gold.
Precious metals prices 0629 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1750.09 0.40 +0.02 11.91
Spot Silver 33.20 0.04 +0.12 19.90
Spot Platinum 1667.99 8.79 +0.53 19.74
Spot Palladium 650.80 2.20 +0.34 -0.26
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1751.70 -1.30 -0.07 11.80 9494
COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.25 0.02 +0.05 19.11 3085
Euro/Dollar 1.3114
Dollar/Yen 79.12
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Ed Davies and Joseph Radford)