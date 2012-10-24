SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Gold nudged up on Wednesday as
bargain hunters and buyers from top consumer India reappeared
after prices dropped to their lowest in more than a month, but a
strong U.S. dollar could cap gains as worries about the global
economy persist.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold added $3.11 to $1,711.20 an ounce by 0008 GMT
after hitting a low around $1,703 on Tuesday, its weakest since
September 7, as equities tumbled. Silver, platinum
and palladium also bounced from lows.
* U.S. gold for December rose $3 to $1,712.40 an
ounce.
* Investors are awaiting the release of HSBC's latest report
on China's manufacturing sector due around 0145 GMT. Any
downside surprise could further rattle the market, but signs
that China's slowdown has stabilised could see a return of risk
appetite.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve will issue its policy statement
at the end of a two-day meeting, but most economists expect no
new policy initiatives from the central bank after it embarked
on a third round of major bond purchases at their meeting just
last month.
* Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
precious metal, remained robust for a second straight day on
Tuesday as prices dropped to their lowest in a week, enticing
buyers ahead of the peak festive season.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro and Australian dollar wallowed at one-week lows
on Wednesday, having suffered a setback overnight after
disappointing earnings from U.S. firms fuelled risk aversion.
* Japan's Nikkei share average dropped at Wednesday's open
after poor U.S. earnings increased uneasiness about the outlook
for local companies, and looked set to break its seven-day
winning streak despite hopes for a policy easing by the Bank of
Japan.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI Oct
0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Oct
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Oct
0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI Oct
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Oct
1258 U.S. Markit Mfg flash PMI Oct
1400 U.S. New home sales Sep
1815 U.S. FOMC policy decision
ECB President Mario Draghi to address Bundestag
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0008 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1711.20 3.11 +0.18 9.43
Spot Silver 31.80 0.14 +0.44 14.84
Spot Platinum 1574.20 5.71 +0.36 13.01
Spot Palladium 594.60 3.40 +0.58 -8.87
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1712.40 3.00 +0.18 9.29 2095
COMEX SILVER DEC2 31.84 0.04 +0.13 14.04 452
Euro/Dollar 1.2976
Dollar/Yen 79.85
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)