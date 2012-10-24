* Spot gold signals mixed -technicals
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Gold trimmed gains Wednesday
after early bargain hunting tapered off and worries about the
global economy resurfaced, but festive demand from top consumer
India could help shore up prices.
Positive Chinese manufacturing data initially lifted prices
but gold was on track to decline in October for the first month
in five after it failed to break the psychological level of
$1,800 an ounce, prompting investors to turn to the safety of
the U.S. dollar.
Gold hit a high around $1,714 an ounce and was steady
at $1,708.20 by 0617 GMT, not far above the previous session's
low of around $1,703 which was its weakest since September 7.
Prices are also well below an 11-month peak of $1,795.69 marked
in early October.
"Of course, towards $1,700 you can see some support over
there. I think the most important thing is the U.S. election,"
said Ronald Leung, director of Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong
Kong.
"Investors are buying a little bit. They are not that
aggressive," said Leung, who quoted premiums for gold bars
little changed at between 50 to 90 U.S. cents to spot London
prices.
Investors are waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
statement at the end of a two-day meeting, but most economists
expect no new policy initiatives ahead of the Nov.6 presidential
election, after the Fed just last month embarked on a third
round of major bond purchases.
The central bank's latest programme of purchasing
mortgage-backed debt had given gold its latest boost, but the
metal was nowhere near the record high of around $1,920 hit in
September last year.
U.S. gold for December was little changed at
$1,709.20 an ounce.
An HSBC survey of Chinese manufacturers suggesting growth
was recovering in the world's second largest economy helped trim
declines in Asian shares, though investors remained wary due to
weak corporate earnings worldwide and enduring worries over a
global slowdown.
The China HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index
(PMI) rose to a three-month high of 49.1 in October, also
registering the most robust order books since April, signalling
a strengthening recovery.
The physical sector expected buyers from top consumer India
to return to the market during the festive season, during which
traditional Hindu weddings also take place.
"It's a bit slow this morning, but India will still be
rushing to buy ahead of Diwali. They are watching prices very
closely and some still think gold is a bit bearish at the
moment," said a physical dealer in Singapore.
"They have to buy gold. We've also seen physical inquiries
from Indonesia. They have been pretty quiet recently."
The festive season in India will peak next month with
Diwali. Weddings also take place during this period, and gold
jewellery is an essential part of the dowry Indian parents give
to their daughters.
Precious metals prices 0617 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1708.20 0.11 +0.01 9.23
Spot Silver 31.84 0.18 +0.57 14.99
Spot Platinum 1567.75 -0.74 -0.05 12.54
Spot Palladium 593.90 2.70 +0.46 -8.98
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1709.20 -0.20 -0.01 9.09 14648
COMEX SILVER DEC2 31.88 0.08 +0.26 14.19 5221
Euro/Dollar 1.2981
Dollar/Yen 79.79
