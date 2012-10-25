SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Gold edged up in thin trade on
Thursday as the U.S. dollar trimmed gains, although the metal
was still within sight of its weakest in seven weeks, hit after
the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its stimulus programme.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold had added $4.86 an ounce to $1,706.79 by 0025
GMT. It marked a low around $1,698 on Wednesday, its weakest
since September 7, soon after the Fed said in a policy statement
containing few surprises that it was sticking to its plan to
keep stimulating growth until the job market improves.
* But as the dollar trimmed gains on the Fed announcement,
bullion eased higher. A weaker greenback makes assets
denominated in the dollar more appealing to holders of other
currencies.
* U.S. gold for December delivery rose $6.30 an
ounce to $1,707.90.
* In a statement after a two-day meeting, the Fed repeated
its vow to keep rates near zero until mid-2015 and its pledge to
keep supporting growth while the recovery strengthens.
* Euro zone businesses suffered another dismal month in
October, suggesting the economy may be headed for a deeper
recession than expected, but conditions improved slightly for
U.S. and Chinese manufacturers.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar index retreated from a peak of 80.151 to
79.940, but remained well above last week's trough of 78.935. As
a result, the euro climbed off a near two-week low of $1.2921
to $1.2970.
* Japan's Nikkei share average dipped at Thursday's open as
investors weighed up profit forecast cuts from Nintendo Co Ltd
and others as the country's earnings season gets under
way, although expectations of further monetary easing by the
Bank of Japan provided support.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply Sep
0830 UK Preliminary Q3 GDP
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Sep
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index Sep
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Sep
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1706.79 4.86 +0.29 9.14
Spot Silver 31.87 0.21 +0.66 15.10
Spot Platinum 1567.99 13.49 +0.87 12.56
Spot Palladium 595.72 6.32 +1.07 -8.70
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1707.90 6.30 +0.37 9.01 2568
COMEX SILVER DEC2 31.91 0.29 +0.90 14.29 638
Euro/Dollar 1.2968
Dollar/Yen 79.83
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)