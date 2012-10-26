* Gold seen trading in $1,700-$1,740 range next week
* Coming Up: U.S. GDP Q3; 1230 GMT
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Gold dropped more than half a
percent in volatile trade on Friday, heading for its third week
of decline after shares fell in Asia and the U.S. dollar firmed,
while persistent fears about the health of the global economy
also dragged.
Bullion has fallen around 5 percent since hitting an
11-month high above $1,795 an ounce in early October after the
excitement ignited by the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest
programme of purchasing mortgage-backed debt died down.
Although jewellers are likely to chase gold at around
$1,700, the market will be volatile before the U.S. presidential
election in early November.
Gold hit a high for the day at $1,714.65 an ounce
before slipping to $1,702.96 by 0618 GMT, down $8.23. It dropped
to a 7-week low around $1,698 on Wednesday, when the Fed said it
was sticking to its plan to keep stimulating growth until the
job market improved.
A stronger dollar dragged down gold prices and selling
picked up after bullion failed to break through key resistance
at $1,725 an ounce, said Ronald Leung, director of Lee Cheong
Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
"People are still looking a bit at the downside rather than
the upside for the time being, waiting for it to break $1,700.
Actually, there are too many longs in the market."
Dealers are also keeping an eye on the weekly U.S. CFTC
commitment of traders figures due at 1930 GMT, after last week's
data showed hedge funds and other big speculators cut their
bullish bets on U.S. commodities to the lowest levels since the
end of August.
U.S. gold for December fell $9.10 an ounce to
$1,703.90.
Gold's recent decline has also been driven by uncertainty
related to the so-called "fiscal cliff", automatic spending cuts
and tax rises which threaten to send the country back into
recession if Congress fails to reach a deficit reduction deal by
the end of the year.
Even if a protracted period of negotiations injects a large
level of uncertainty into the markets, that could benefit
safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries, and therefore the
dollar, analysts say.
Investors were waiting for the release of U.S. third-quarter
gross domestic product later in the day, which could set the
tone for the dollar. The annualised rate of growth in the
world's largest economy is seen at 1.9 percent, picking up from
an anaemic 1.3 percent.
"At least we have confirmed the bottom at $1,700. We traded
once below that, just briefly, but it looks like after that,
there's more buying than selling," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch
manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo.
"I don't think we are going to see more panic selling," said
Ikemizu, adding that gold could trade in a range of $1,700 to
$1,740 next week.
In other markets, shares and commodities slid on Friday,
while the yen steadied as investors shunned risk on concerns
over corporate earnings, with the region's exporters struggling
against shrinking global demand.
LAST MINUTE
The physical market was subdued because of a public holiday
in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, but dealers noted
purchases from Thailand.
"It's a mixture of buying and selling. There's light buying
from Thailand and that's about it. Surprisingly, the demand from
India is not there," said a dealer in Singapore, referring to
the world's largest consumer.
"In fact, Indian consumers started to sell again when the
market was a bit higher. Maybe they will leave it to the last
minute before coming back to buy again."
The festival season, traditionally a time to buy gold, is
underway in India and will peak with Dhanteras and Diwali next
month. Weddings also take place during this period.
Precious metals prices 0618 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1702.96 -8.23 -0.48 8.90
Spot Silver 31.70 -0.37 -1.15 14.48
Spot Platinum 1552.24 -8.06 -0.52 11.43
Spot Palladium 593.40 -8.30 -1.38 -9.06
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1703.90 -9.10 -0.53 8.75 20460
COMEX SILVER DEC2 31.73 -0.35 -1.08 13.67 6279
Euro/Dollar 1.2926
Dollar/Yen 80.00
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Joseph Radford)