SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Gold traded little changed on Thursday as investors waited for China's official purchasing managers index data to gauge the performance of the world's No.2 economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,719.96 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $1,725.55 in the previous session. * U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,720.80. * Investors are awaiting China's official purchasing managers index data for October due at 0100 GMT, which is likely to show that the country's factory activity accelerated in October to its fastest pace in five months. * Greece revealed on Wednesday that it will overshoot its deficit and debt targets again next year because of a deeper than forecast recession as euro zone finance ministers debated how to keep the near-bankrupt state afloat. * U.S. auto sales, due later on Thursday, are set to rise 11 percent in October, led by Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co which benefited from increased demand for compact cars as gasoline prices remained high across the country. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on Wednesday after two days in the dark, in the wake of the massive storm Sandy that caused the market's first weather-related two-day closure since the late 19th century. * The euro and commodity currencies got off to a steadier start on Thursday following a choppy session overnight that saw Wall Street end flat after a two-day closure due to Hurricane Sandy. DATA/EVENTS 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Oct 0145 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Oct 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Oct 0500 Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Oct 1100 Brazil Industrial output Sep 1215 U.S. ADP private sector payrolls Oct 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Construction spending Sep 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Oct 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing index Oct PRICES Precious metals prices 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1719.96 -0.09 -0.01 9.99 Spot Silver 32.26 0.05 +0.16 16.50 Spot Platinum 1569.24 8.04 +0.51 12.65 Spot Palladium 602.30 1.90 +0.32 -7.69 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1720.80 1.70 +0.10 9.83 1745 COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.29 -0.03 -0.08 15.67 390 Euro/Dollar 1.2966 Dollar/Yen 79.85 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)