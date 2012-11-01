SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Gold traded little changed on
Thursday as investors waited for China's official purchasing
managers index data to gauge the performance of the world's No.2
economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,719.96 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $1,725.55 in the
previous session.
* U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,720.80.
* Investors are awaiting China's official purchasing
managers index data for October due at 0100 GMT, which is likely
to show that the country's factory activity accelerated in
October to its fastest pace in five months.
* Greece revealed on Wednesday that it will overshoot its
deficit and debt targets again next year because of a deeper
than forecast recession as euro zone finance ministers debated
how to keep the near-bankrupt state afloat.
* U.S. auto sales, due later on Thursday, are set to rise 11
percent in October, led by Toyota Motor Corp and Honda
Motor Co which benefited from increased demand for
compact cars as gasoline prices remained high across the
country.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on Wednesday
after two days in the dark, in the wake of the massive storm
Sandy that caused the market's first weather-related two-day
closure since the late 19th century.
* The euro and commodity currencies got off to a steadier
start on Thursday following a choppy session overnight that saw
Wall Street end flat after a two-day closure due to Hurricane
Sandy.
DATA/EVENTS
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Oct
0145 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Oct
0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Oct
0500 Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Oct
1100 Brazil Industrial output Sep
1215 U.S. ADP private sector payrolls Oct
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Construction spending Sep
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Oct
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing index Oct
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1719.96 -0.09 -0.01 9.99
Spot Silver 32.26 0.05 +0.16 16.50
Spot Platinum 1569.24 8.04 +0.51 12.65
Spot Palladium 602.30 1.90 +0.32 -7.69
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1720.80 1.70 +0.10 9.83 1745
COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.29 -0.03 -0.08 15.67 390
Euro/Dollar 1.2966
Dollar/Yen 79.85
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)