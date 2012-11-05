SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Gold nudged up on Monday,
recovering after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data dampened
hopes for additional monetary easing and sent gold to a
two-month low in the previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,681.25 an
ounce by 0008 GMT, after dropping to a two-month low of
$1,673.94 an ounce on Friday.
* U.S. gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,681.60.
* U.S. employers stepped up hiring in October and a small
increase in the jobless rate was due to more workers restarting
their job hunts, a hopeful sign for a lacklustre economy that
has been a drag on President Barack Obama's re-election bid.
* Speculators cut the net length in U.S. gold futures and
options for the third straight week in the week ended on Oct.
30, to 149,853 contracts. Net length in silver, platinum and
palladium also fell, said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
* Finance chiefs of leading economies pressed the United
States on Sunday to avert a rush of spending cuts and tax hikes
that could hurt global output next year, though some countries
still saw Europe's debt crisis as the No. 1 danger.
* Spot silver rebounded from a 4.3-percent slide in
the previous session, to gain 0.8 percent to $31.04.
* Striking miners at AngloGold Ashanti were due to
return to work on Sunday at two mines where operations were
suspended this week in a dispute over bonus payments, the
world's third largest bullion producer said.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended an unusual storm-shortened trading week
with a selloff on Friday, as major indexes erased early gains
sparked by a stronger-than-expected payrolls report.
* The U.S. dollar hovered around two-month highs against a
basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday as investors sought
the safe-haven currency given uncertainty surrounding the U.S.
presidential election.
DATA/EVENTS
0930 Euro zone Sentix index Nov
1500 U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Oct
1500 U.S. Employment trend index Oct
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0008 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1681.25 4.89 +0.29 7.51
Spot Silver 31.04 0.26 +0.84 12.10
Spot Platinum 1540.00 2.90 +0.19 10.55
Spot Palladium 601.50 -7.50 -1.23 -7.82
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1681.60 6.40 +0.38 7.33 3426
COMEX SILVER DEC2 31.04 0.18 +0.59 11.19 629
Euro/Dollar 1.2822
Dollar/Yen 80.38
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)