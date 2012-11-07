SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Gold edged lower on Wednesday, shaving off some of its nearly 2 percent gains in the previous session, with investors awaiting the outcome of a neck-and-neck U.S. presidential election. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had inched down 0.3 percent to $1,710.05 an ounce by 0009 GMT, after posting a 1.9-percent jump the session before, its biggest one-day rise since mid-September. * U.S. gold also lost 0.3 percent, falling to $1,710.30. * Investors are waiting for the result of the U.S. presidential election. Gold could benefit if President Barack Obama succeeds in his re-election bid, while a victory by Republican candidate Mitt Romney would weigh on sentiment as he has appeared critical of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. * Hundreds of thousands of Greeks began a crippling 48-hour strike on Tuesday to protest against a new round of wage and pension cuts that parliament is expected to approve by a narrow margin. * Euro zone businesses endured their worst month in October since June 2009, with little hope of a turnaround coming soon, purchasing managers indexes data showed on Tuesday. * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds fell for a second session on Nov. 5 to 74.95 million ounces. * Spot silver lost 0.4 percent to $31.83, after posting a 2.6-percent rise in the previous session, its strongest daily gain since mid-September. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, the last day of trading before the U.S. election results came to a close, as investors looked forward to a resolution to the drawn-out race for the White House. * The U.S. dollar was a touch softer in Asia on Wednesday, having retreated from a two-month high, while the Aussie dollar stood out with broad gains after interest rates at home were left steady. DATA/EVENTS 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Sep 1100 Germany Industrial output Sep 2000 U.S. Consumer credit Sep PRICES Precious metals prices 0009 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1710.05 -5.29 -0.31 9.35 Spot Silver 31.83 -0.12 -0.38 14.95 Spot Platinum 1550.00 0.01 +0.00 11.27 Spot Palladium 613.75 0.15 +0.02 -5.94 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1710.30 -4.70 -0.27 9.16 3220 COMEX SILVER DEC2 31.86 -0.18 -0.56 14.11 660 Euro/Dollar 1.2804 Dollar/Yen 80.26 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)