SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Gold inched up on Friday,
heading for its biggest weekly rise in over two months, on the
prospect of monetary policy remaining loose after U.S. President
Barack Obama's re-election, and worries about looming fiscal
woes driving safe haven bids.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,732.25 an
ounce by 0038 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of more than 3
percent -- the sharpest since late August.
* U.S. gold was up 0.4 percent to $1,732.60.
* The European Central Bank left its key interest rate
unchanged at 0.75 percent, and its president Mario Draghi said
the euro zone economy shows little sign of recovering before the
year-end despite easing financial market conditions.
* Concerns about the U.S. "fiscal cliff", an automatic tax
hike and spending cuts amounting to $600 billion due to take
effect early next year, drove investors to seek safety in havens
including U.S. Treasuries, the dollar and gold.
* Escalating tension between the United States and Iran also
underpinned sentiment in gold. Iranian warplanes fired at an
unarmed U.S. drone in international airspace last wee but did
not hit the aircraft, the Pentagon said.
* Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds rose to a
record high of 75.133 million ounces by Nov. 7, suggesting
unseating investment enthusiasm.
* Later in the day, China is scheduled to release a string
of data, including inflation, industrial output and retail
sales, expected to show modest growth recovery in the world's
No.2 economy.
* China's gold demand is expected to grow 1 percent this
year to a record of around 860 tonnes, the global head of metals
at consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS said on Thursday, with both
jewellery and investment sales rising.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and could be in line for more
weakness as worries about Washington's ability to find a timely
solution to the "fiscal cliff" dominate investor thinking in
coming weeks.
* The euro traded little changed on Friday, after falling to
a two-month low against the dollar in the previous session as
the ECB held interest rates at a record low.
DATA/EVENTS
0130 China CPI Oct
0130 China PPI Oct
0500 Japan Consumer confidence index Oct
0530 China Industrial output Oct
0530 China Retail sales Oct
0530 China Urban investment Oct
0745 France Industrial output Sep
0900 Italy Industrial output Sep
1230 U.S. Import/Export prices Oct
1455 U.S. TR/Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment
2130 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0038 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1732.25 2.26 +0.13 10.77
Spot Silver 32.31 -0.01 -0.03 16.68
Spot Platinum 1543.00 2.25 +0.15 10.77
Spot Palladium 612.00 0.03 +0.00 -6.21
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1732.60 6.60 +0.38 10.58 2979
COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.32 0.08 +0.25 15.78 1289
Euro/Dollar 1.2737
Dollar/Yen 79.50
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)