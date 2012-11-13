SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Gold slipped in thin trade on
Tuesday as the euro stayed near a two-month low as uncertainty
about another tranche of financial aid for Greece to help pay
off its debt kept investors cautious, but steadier share prices
could limit the decline.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold fell $1.65 an ounce to $1,726.09 bu 0033 GMT,
down from a 3-week high around $1,738 struck on Friday.
* U.S. gold futures for December slipped $4.50 to
$1,726.40 an ounce.
* Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund,
New York's SPDR Gold Trust, dropped 0.07 percent on Friday from
Thursday, while those of the largest silver-backed ETF, New
York's iShares Silver Trust rose 0.45 percent during the same
period.
* Greece's international lenders agreed on Monday to give
the country two more years to make the cuts demanded of it but
the euro zone and IMF clashed over a longer-term target date to
shrink the country's debt.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hovered near two-month low against the dollar on
Tuesday after the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund
failed to agree on a long-term plan to reduce Greece's debt,
preventing disbursement of immediate aid to Athens.
* Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in early Tuesday
trade after falling for six straight sessions, but gains may be
limited on concerns about a U.S. fiscal policy standoff that
threatens to push the country into recession.
* U.S. crude futures fell for a second session on Tuesday to
trade above $85 a barrel, pressured by worries about the U.S.
recovery being thrown into disarray by the threat of looming
U.S. tax increases and spending cuts - the so-called fiscal
cliff.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0001 - UK RICS OCT HOUSING SURVEY
0745 - FRANCE SEPTEMBER CURRENT ACCOUNT
0745 - FRANCE THIRD-QUARTER NON-FARM PAYROLLS
0815 - SWISS OCTOBER PRODUCER/IMPORT PRICES
0900 - ITALY FINAL OCTOBER INFLATION
0930 - UK CPI FOR OCTOBER
1000 - GERMAN ZEW ECONOMIC SENTIMENT FOR OCTOBER read 92.8.
1245 - ICSC/GOLDMAN SACHS WEEKLY U.S. CHAIN STORE SALES
1355 - REDBOOK WEEKLY U.S. RETAIL SALES
1900 - U.S. FEDERAL BUDGET FOR OCTOBER
1930 - U.S. TREASURY'S GEITHNER, FEDERAL RESERVE'S BERNANKE
EVENT
2030 - FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIR YELLEN SPEAKS
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0033 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1726.09 -1.65 -0.10 10.38
Spot Silver 32.32 -0.07 -0.22 16.72
Spot Platinum 1555.99 -4.25 -0.27 11.70
Spot Palladium 602.60 -2.37 -0.39 -7.65
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1726.40 -4.50 -0.26 10.19 1617
COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.32 -0.20 -0.62 15.78 352
Euro/Dollar 1.2707
Dollar/Yen 79.60
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Eric Meijer)