SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Gold edged up on Wednesday as the euro steadied against the U.S. dollar, while platinum extended gains to its highest in three weeks on expectations that demand could exceed supply this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold had risen $2.60 to $1,727.49 an ounce by 0035 GMT, but was still down from a 3-week peak around $1,738 struck on Friday. * Platinum climbed to $1,590, its strongest since Oct. 23. * Palladium was steady at $633.00 an ounce, having rallied to $634.97 on Tuesday, its strongest since Oct. 19. * Supply outages in South Africa are set to push the platinum market into deficit this year as shipments from the world's main producer of the white metal fall by the equivalent of more than a month's demand, refiner Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Tuesday warned against extending all U.S. tax breaks to give Washington additional time to broker a deficit reduction deal, saying it would create more uncertainty in the markets. * U.S. gold futures for December rose $3 an ounce to $1,727.80. * Holdings of the largest silver-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV, dropped 0.19 percent on Monday from Friday, while those of the largest gold-backed ETF, New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, remained unchanged during the same period. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares and the euro steadied on Wednesday but lacked the impetus for a decisive rebound, as investors continued to fret about the looming "fiscal cliff" in the United States and a delay in releasing more aid to debt-stricken Greece. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback more appealing to holders of other currencies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Sep 1330 U.S. Retail sales Oct 1330 U.S. Producer price index Oct 1500 U.S. Business inventories Sep 1900 Federal Open Market Committee minutes of Oct. 23-24 meeting PRICES Precious metals prices 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1727.49 2.60 +0.15 10.47 Spot Silver 32.56 0.10 +0.31 17.59 Spot Platinum 1590.00 9.25 +0.59 14.14 Spot Palladium 633.00 0.28 +0.04 -2.99 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1727.80 3.00 +0.17 10.28 2293 COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.58 0.09 +0.27 16.69 435 Euro/Dollar 1.2710 Dollar/Yen 79.47 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)