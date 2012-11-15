SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Gold slipped on Thursday as
oil pared gains and share prices fell, but tension in the Middle
East and worries about the U.S. "fiscal cliff" could still spur
buying from investors and boost the metal's safe-haven appeal in
times of uncertainty.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold fell $2.70 an ounce to $1,723.35 by 0036 GMT,
below a three-week peak around $1,738 struck on Friday.
* U.S. gold for December dropped $6.40 an ounce to
$1,723.70.
* The U.N. Security Council will hold a closed emergency
meeting on Wednesday to discuss Israeli strikes against the Gaza
Strip, France said, as Israel threatened a wider offensive in
the Palestinian enclave to stem rocket salvoes by Hamas
militants.
* President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that Republicans
would have to agree to raise taxes on the wealthy as the first
step in a budget deal that would prevent a dysfunctional
Washington from pushing the economy into
recession.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. oil held steady above $86 a barrel after rising by
the most in a week on renewed worries of supply disruption as
Israel launched a major offensive against Palestinian militants,
while a weak global economic outlook kept gains in check.
* Asian stocks mostly fell on Thursday, taking their lead
from a drop in Wall Street shares as investors reacted to the
prospect of drawn-out negotiations to avert the looming U.S.
"fiscal cliff" by shedding riskier assets.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0630 France Q3 GDP
0700 Germany Q3 GDP
0900 Italy Q3 GDP
1000 Euro zone Q3 GDP
1000 Euro zone Final inflation Oct
1330 U.S. Inflation Oct 1330
U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Nov
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1723.35 -2.70 -0.16 10.20
Spot Silver 32.54 -0.11 -0.34 17.52
Spot Platinum 1575.74 -7.25 -0.46 13.12
Spot Palladium 627.75 -5.65 -0.89 -3.79
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1723.70 -6.40 -0.37 10.01 2262
COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.55 -0.33 -1.00 16.60 713
Euro/Dollar 1.2715
Dollar/Yen 80.20
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)