* Bundesbank's chief says euro zone crisis not over * ETFs liquidation continues but at slower pace * Gold trading volume in China up 24 pct in Jan-Feb * Coming up: US import, export prices, retail sales Weds (Adds market activity, updates prices) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, March 12 Gold rose nearly 1 percent on Tuesday after a top European Central Bank official said the euro zone crisis was not over, but the metal remained vulnerable as redemptions in gold-backed exchange-traded funds continued, analysts said. Bundesbank's chief Jens Weidmann, also a member of the ECB Governing Council, also said the German central bank had set aside billions more euros against what it deemed risky ECB moves. The metal briefly rose to almost $1,600 an ounce, a near two-week high. Last week, it had found support in an area near $1,560 an ounce, weighed down by an equities rally and an improving U.S. economic outlook. A lack of buying interest in gold investment products, however, could trigger another round of pullback, analysts said. "Prices appear to be building some mild upside momentum, but until liquidation in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) ceases, we do not expect too much on the upside for gold," said James Steel, metals analyst at HSBC. Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,593.20 by 4:22 p.m. EDT (2022 GMT), its biggest one-day gain in two weeks. Earlier, gold rose as much as 1.1 percent to $1,598.20 an ounce, its highest level since Feb 28. U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up $13.70 at $1,591.70 an ounce. Trading volume was about 25 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. A brighter U.S. economic outlook appears to prompt momentum investors to favor equities over gold. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed ETF, fell to the lowest since October 2011 at 1,236.729 tonnes as of Monday. Other analysts, however, said that the pace at which ETFs investors exit their positions has been easing in the past week, which should help stem recent losses in gold. On Friday, gold slid to a two-week low near $1,560 before ended flat after a better-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls report. The Dow Jones industrial average ended little changed on Tuesday after it hit a record high for the fifth consecutive session on Monday. The broad-based S&P 500, however, finished slightly lower on euro zone worries. PHYSICAL DEMAND IN ASIA Physical buying continued in Asia, spurred by comments from Kikuo Iwata, nominee to the Bank of Japan's deputy governor role, reiterating that the central bank must boost the quantitative easing aiming at ending years of deflation. Precious metals interest remains high in China, with average daily trading combined volumes on the three main gold contracts on the Shanghai Gold Exchange up 24 percent in the first two months of the year, according to Reuters calculations. With major macro economic data lacking during the week, the next macro event is U.S. consumer inflation data on Friday, which is likely to provide some trading direction. The gold market was also monitoring the U.S. budget crisis, which some see as a threat to the nascent recovery in the world's top economy. Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.8 percent to $29.17, tracking gold's upward move. Platinum eased 66 cents to $1,592.74, and palladium fell 0.8 percent to $769.97 an ounce. 4:22 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1591.70 13.70 0.9 1578.80 1597.60 138,110 US Silver MAY 29.171 0.318 1.1 28.870 29.350 25,861 US Plat APR 1595.00 -6.20 -0.4 1590.20 1615.00 11,891 US Pall JUN 775.50 -3.70 -0.5 769.50 781.90 2,635 Gold 1593.20 12.81 0.8 1580.58 1598.20 Silver 29.170 0.220 0.8 28.910 29.350 Platinum 1592.74 -0.66 0.0 1594.50 1610.50 Palladium 769.97 -6.09 -0.8 772.75 778.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 163,876 202,353 175,274 12.82 -0.59 US Silver 27,846 63,648 52,813 20.2 -0.72 US Platinum 14,601 13,711 10,841 17.23 -0.80 US Palladium 2,677 9,094 5,257 (Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London and Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)