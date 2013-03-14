SINGAPORE, March 14 Gold steadied just below
$1,590 an ounce early on Thursday after slipping in the previous
session when upbeat U.S. retail sales strengthened the outlook
for the world's top economy and dampened bullion's safe-haven
appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,588.55 an ounce
by 0020 GMT. Indications that the global economy, led by recent
positive data from the United States, is on a better footing
this year has driven investors away from gold, with spot prices
down 5 percent this year.
* U.S. gold was similarly steady at $1,587.60 an
ounce in early deals.
* U.S. retail sales expanded at their fastest pace in five
months in February, the latest sign of momentum for an economy
facing headwinds from higher taxes and pricier gasoline.
* But output at factories in the euro zone fell more than
expected at the start of 2013 and production in France and
Germany slipped in the latest sign the bloc is struggling to
emerge from recession.
* China must stabilise inflation expectations, the head of
the People's Bank of China said, vowing to vigilantly manage the
risks of rising prices as the central bank's first priority
while also pledging further capital market reforms.
* The Shanghai Gold Exchange will launch over-the-counter
trading for gold forward contracts on March 25 as the bourse
looks to expand its offerings and increase trading volumes.
* Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund,
New York's SPDR Gold Trust were little changed on Tuesday
from Monday, while that of the largest silver-backed ETF, New
York's iShares Silver Trust SLV rose half a percent.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hovered at seven-month highs against a
basket of currencies as investors warmed to the greenback
following bullish U.S. retail sales data, while Asian shares
steadied.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Employment
1230 U.S. PPI inflation
1230 U.S. Current account
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1588.55 1.26 +0.08 -5.14
Spot Silver 28.92 0.05 +0.17 -4.49
Spot Platinum 1585.75 -2.75 -0.17 3.31
Spot Palladium 767.47 -3.53 -0.46 10.91
COMEX GOLD APR3 1587.60 -0.80 -0.05 -5.26 1314
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.92 -0.04 -0.13 -4.33 298
Euro/Dollar 1.2959
Dollar/Yen 95.99
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)