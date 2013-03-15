SINGAPORE, March 15 Gold drifted around $1,590
an ounce on Friday, after upbeat U.S. labour market data added
to evidence of an economic recovery that would make safe-haven
assets like gold less attractive.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,589.61 an ounce
by 0016 GMT, on course for a second week of modest gains.
* U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,588.70.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell for a third straight week last week, the latest
indication the labour market recovery was gaining traction.
* Barclays lowered its 2013 and 2014 price forecasts for
gold on Thursday in a note, saying downside risks to the gold
outlook have risen, while the upside catalysts have receded.
* The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has engaged
in "a couple" of conversations about whether the daily setting
of gold and silver prices in London is open to manipulation,
Commissioner Scott O'Malia said on Thursday.
* Germany's economy will steadily recover ground lost at the
end of 2012 and grow 0.6 percent this year thanks to higher
investments on the back of low interest rates, IfW think tank
said on Thursday, doubling its forecast.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, had fallen 3.432 tonnes so far
this week, on course for an eleventh week of decline, although
holdings were unchanged at 1,236.307 tonnes from a day earlier
on March 14.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The Dow Jones industrial average extended its winning
streak to 10 days on Thursday, a string of gains last seen in
late 1996, and ended at another record high as investors were
encouraged by data showing the labour market's recovery was
improving.
* The rally in the U.S. dollar took a breather on Friday as
sterling enjoyed a short squeeze, while the Australian dollar
made the most of a barnstorming employment report at home.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Euro zone labour costs
1230 U.S. Inflation
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing
1300 U.S. Net capital flows
1315 U.S. Industrial output
1355 U.S. UMich sentiment index
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1589.61 -0.19 -0.01 -5.07
Spot Silver 28.80 0.02 +0.07 -4.89
Spot Platinum 1589.49 2.99 +0.19 3.55
Spot Palladium 768.22 0.72 +0.09 11.01
COMEX GOLD APR3 1588.70 -2.00 -0.13 -5.20 1201
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.80 -0.01 -0.04 -4.75 309
Euro/Dollar 1.3006
Dollar/Yen 96.05
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)