SINGAPORE, March 19 Gold hovered above $1,600 on
Tuesday as nervousness around Cyprus' upcoming vote on a levy on
bank deposits supported safe haven interest in gold, while
outflows from exchange-traded gold funds kept gains in check.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,605.20 an
ounce by 0024 GMT, near a 2-1/2-week high of $1,610.81 hit in
the previous session.
* U.S. gold was flat at $1,604.50.
* Euro zone ministers urged Cyprus to let smaller savers
escape a levy on bank deposits, before a parliamentary vote on
Tuesday that will either secure the island's financial rescue or
threaten default.
* Prices for U.S. Treasuries, another safe haven, jumped on
Monday, taking benchmark yields to their lowest in almost two
weeks as the euro zone plan to seize money from Cypriot bank
deposits rattled investors.
* The U.S. Senate on Monday inched closer to passage of a
bill to fund federal agencies through Sept. 30 and avoid a
government shutdown at the end of this month when existing money
runs out.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 13.542 tonnes on
Monday, the biggest one-day decline in nearly a month, to
1,219.454 tonnes, the lowest since July, 2011.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday after a plan to tax bank
accounts in Cyprus to help pay for the country's bailout stoked
worries that it could threaten the stability of financial
institutions in the euro zone.
* The euro licked wounds near three-month lows versus the
dollar on Tuesday after a plan to tax bank accounts in Cyprus to
help pay for the country's bailout stoked worries it could
threaten the stability of financial institutions in the euro
zone.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 India Repo rate
0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Jan 2013
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar 2013
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Dec
1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Dec
1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Feb
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0024 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1605.20 2.21 +0.14 -4.14
Spot Silver 28.94 0.10 +0.35 -4.43
Spot Platinum 1579.74 2.99 +0.19 2.91
Spot Palladium 762.00 -0.50 -0.07 10.12
COMEX GOLD APR3 1604.50 -0.10 -0.01 -4.25 1115
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.93 0.06 +0.19 -4.30 512
Euro/Dollar 1.2943
Dollar/Yen 95.43
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)