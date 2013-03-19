SINGAPORE, March 19 Gold hovered above $1,600 on Tuesday as nervousness around Cyprus' upcoming vote on a levy on bank deposits supported safe haven interest in gold, while outflows from exchange-traded gold funds kept gains in check. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,605.20 an ounce by 0024 GMT, near a 2-1/2-week high of $1,610.81 hit in the previous session. * U.S. gold was flat at $1,604.50. * Euro zone ministers urged Cyprus to let smaller savers escape a levy on bank deposits, before a parliamentary vote on Tuesday that will either secure the island's financial rescue or threaten default. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries, another safe haven, jumped on Monday, taking benchmark yields to their lowest in almost two weeks as the euro zone plan to seize money from Cypriot bank deposits rattled investors. * The U.S. Senate on Monday inched closer to passage of a bill to fund federal agencies through Sept. 30 and avoid a government shutdown at the end of this month when existing money runs out. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 13.542 tonnes on Monday, the biggest one-day decline in nearly a month, to 1,219.454 tonnes, the lowest since July, 2011. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks fell on Monday after a plan to tax bank accounts in Cyprus to help pay for the country's bailout stoked worries that it could threaten the stability of financial institutions in the euro zone. * The euro licked wounds near three-month lows versus the dollar on Tuesday after a plan to tax bank accounts in Cyprus to help pay for the country's bailout stoked worries it could threaten the stability of financial institutions in the euro zone. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 India Repo rate 0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Jan 2013 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar 2013 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Dec 1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Dec 1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Feb PRICES Precious metals prices 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1605.20 2.21 +0.14 -4.14 Spot Silver 28.94 0.10 +0.35 -4.43 Spot Platinum 1579.74 2.99 +0.19 2.91 Spot Palladium 762.00 -0.50 -0.07 10.12 COMEX GOLD APR3 1604.50 -0.10 -0.01 -4.25 1115 COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.93 0.06 +0.19 -4.30 512 Euro/Dollar 1.2943 Dollar/Yen 95.43 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)