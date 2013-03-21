SINGAPORE, March 21 Gold traded little changed on Thursday, after snapping four days of gains in the previous session as the Federal Reserve's pledge to stick with its bond-buying programme offset worries about a debt crisis in Cyprus. Taking the steam out of gold's recent rally, investors are showing some optimism the problems in Cyprus might not spread further in the euro zone. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,605 an ounce by 0042 GMT, off a three-week high of $1,615.16 hit earlier this week. * U.S. gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,604.40. * The Federal Reserve on Wednesday pressed forward with its aggressive policy stimulus despite improvements in the U.S. economy, pointing to still-high unemployment, fiscal headwinds out of Washington and risks from abroad. * Cyprus extended a bank lockdown to next week and considered nationalising pension funds on Wednesday, scrambling to avert a financial meltdown after rejecting the terms of a bailout from the European Union and turning to Russia for a lifeline. * The right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) has gathered enough signatures to force a referendum on a proposal to ban the country's central bank from selling any of its gold reserves. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood unchanged from a day earlier at 1,222.162 tonnes. * Canadian asset manager Sprott Inc and Chinese gold miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said on Wednesday they have agreed to set up an offshore mining fund with a target size of $500 million. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a three-day losing streak as the Federal Reserve reassured investors that it would keep supporting the economy. * The yen was broadly softer in Asia on Thursday as markets waited for clues to see how quickly the new Bank of Japan will deliver aggressive easing policies when he gives his first media conference later in the day. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2013 0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2013 0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Mar 2013 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1258 U.S. Markit Mfg flash PMI March 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business indx Mar 1400 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg Feb 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb PRICES Precious metals prices 0042 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1605.00 -0.89 -0.06 -4.15 Spot Silver 28.76 0.00 +0.00 -5.02 Spot Platinum 1576.00 1.50 +0.10 2.67 Spot Palladium 757.00 0.00 +0.00 9.39 COMEX GOLD APR3 1604.40 -3.10 -0.19 -4.26 1899 COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.76 -0.06 -0.22 -4.88 337 Euro/Dollar 1.2935 Dollar/Yen 95.88 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)