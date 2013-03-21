* Fed upholds aggressive monetary policy
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, March 21 Gold traded steady on
Thursday as a let up in worries over Cyprus's bailout checked
the metal's sharp recent advances, while a pledge by the U.S.
Federal Reserve to stick with its loose monetary policy lent it
support.
Cyprus is buying time by extending a bank lockdown to next
week, scrambling to avert a financial meltdown after rejecting
the terms of a bailout from the European Union and turning to
Russia for a lifeline.
The initial shock in the financial markets has faded, as the
small size of Cyprus's economy is expected to have a minimal
impact on a global scale, and its support for gold may not last
long, some analysts said.
"Cyprus is not a big story in terms of the size of its
economy and the financial involvement," said Dominic Schnider,
analyst at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.
"The question (on gold) at the end of the day is if we have
high inflation. If your view is that inflation will gear up
faster than interest rates, then the story is still good and
gold should recover to $1,800 an ounce 12 months from now,"
Schnider said.
But he cautioned that gold faces headwinds from a strong
dollar, which has risen nearly 4 percent so far this year
against a basket of currencies. By comparison, gold has fallen 4
percent.
The Fed said it will press forward with its aggressive
policy stimulus despite improvement in the U.S. economy and
unfazed by concerns that the large-scale quantitative easing
would inflate asset bubbles and disrupt financial markets.
The Fed's quantitative easing has helped gold stage a
record-breaking rally in recent years, but signs of economic
recovery have triggered worries that the central bank would exit
the stimulus sooner than expected, weighing on sentiment in
gold.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,608.06 an ounce
by 0724 GMT, but off a three-week high of $1,615.16 hit earlier
this week due to safe-haven buying.
U.S. gold was little changed at $1,607.30.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold still targets $1,626
an ounce, as indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci
projection analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Asia's physical gold market was quiet as buyers moved to the
sidelines after prices broke above $1,600 earlier this week.
"There is some light buying from India," said a Hong
Kong-based trader. "But physical buying interest is not enough
to lean on, and if ETFs keep shedding weight day after day, it
will be hard to build confidence in prices."
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood unchanged from a day
earlier at 1,222.162 tonnes, after posting the first daily
inflow since early February in the previous session.
In other news, the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) has
gathered enough signatures to force a referendum on a proposal
to ban the country's central bank from selling any of its gold
reserves.
Precious metals with industrial applications firmed up
slightly, tracking the strength in base metals, after data
showed a pickup in the growth of China's vast manufacturing
sector.
Spot silver gained 0.4 percent to $28.88. Spot
platinum rose 0.4 percent to $1,580.50, and spot
palladium inched up 0.2 percent at $758.47.
Precious metals prices 0724 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1608.06 2.17 +0.14 -3.97
Spot Silver 28.88 0.12 +0.42 -4.62
Spot Platinum 1580.50 6.00 +0.38 2.96
Spot Palladium 758.47 1.47 +0.19 9.61
COMEX GOLD APR3 1607.30 -0.20 -0.01 -4.09 12388
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.86 0.04 +0.15 -4.53 2930
Euro/Dollar 1.2935
Dollar/Yen 95.80
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
