* Fed upholds aggressive monetary policy * Spot gold targets $1,626/oz - technicals * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims; 1230 GMT (Adds quotes; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, March 21 Gold traded steady on Thursday as a let up in worries over Cyprus's bailout checked the metal's sharp recent advances, while a pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick with its loose monetary policy lent it support. Cyprus is buying time by extending a bank lockdown to next week, scrambling to avert a financial meltdown after rejecting the terms of a bailout from the European Union and turning to Russia for a lifeline. The initial shock in the financial markets has faded, as the small size of Cyprus's economy is expected to have a minimal impact on a global scale, and its support for gold may not last long, some analysts said. "Cyprus is not a big story in terms of the size of its economy and the financial involvement," said Dominic Schnider, analyst at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore. "The question (on gold) at the end of the day is if we have high inflation. If your view is that inflation will gear up faster than interest rates, then the story is still good and gold should recover to $1,800 an ounce 12 months from now," Schnider said. But he cautioned that gold faces headwinds from a strong dollar, which has risen nearly 4 percent so far this year against a basket of currencies. By comparison, gold has fallen 4 percent. The Fed said it will press forward with its aggressive policy stimulus despite improvement in the U.S. economy and unfazed by concerns that the large-scale quantitative easing would inflate asset bubbles and disrupt financial markets. The Fed's quantitative easing has helped gold stage a record-breaking rally in recent years, but signs of economic recovery have triggered worries that the central bank would exit the stimulus sooner than expected, weighing on sentiment in gold. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,608.06 an ounce by 0724 GMT, but off a three-week high of $1,615.16 hit earlier this week due to safe-haven buying. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,607.30. Technical analysis suggested spot gold still targets $1,626 an ounce, as indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Asia's physical gold market was quiet as buyers moved to the sidelines after prices broke above $1,600 earlier this week. "There is some light buying from India," said a Hong Kong-based trader. "But physical buying interest is not enough to lean on, and if ETFs keep shedding weight day after day, it will be hard to build confidence in prices." Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood unchanged from a day earlier at 1,222.162 tonnes, after posting the first daily inflow since early February in the previous session. In other news, the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) has gathered enough signatures to force a referendum on a proposal to ban the country's central bank from selling any of its gold reserves. Precious metals with industrial applications firmed up slightly, tracking the strength in base metals, after data showed a pickup in the growth of China's vast manufacturing sector. Spot silver gained 0.4 percent to $28.88. Spot platinum rose 0.4 percent to $1,580.50, and spot palladium inched up 0.2 percent at $758.47. Precious metals prices 0724 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1608.06 2.17 +0.14 -3.97 Spot Silver 28.88 0.12 +0.42 -4.62 Spot Platinum 1580.50 6.00 +0.38 2.96 Spot Palladium 758.47 1.47 +0.19 9.61 COMEX GOLD APR3 1607.30 -0.20 -0.01 -4.09 12388 COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.86 0.04 +0.15 -4.53 2930 Euro/Dollar 1.2935 Dollar/Yen 95.80 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)