* Greek bank deal with Cyprus eases market jitters, Wall St
up
* Spot gold faces technical resistance at $1,620/oz
* Investors monitor development of Cyprus, EU ahead of
weekend
* Coming up: U.S. Chicago Fed index, Dallas Fed
manufacturing Mon.
(Adds market details, updates prices)
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, March 22 Gold fell on Friday as
investors took profits a day after the precious metal hit a
one-month high, and safe-haven buying dried up as a deal between
Greece and Cyprus eased fears of an escalating euro zone debt
crisis.
For the week, bullion gained 1 percent, its biggest weekly
gain in 2 months, with investors seeking refuge in the precious
metal for most of the week amid worries about whether Cyprus
could secure a bailout from the European Union.
"The appeal of gold could return after a delay, as occurred
in the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis in 2008. But
should gold fail to respond, it is running out of catalysts to
drive prices higher," said Suki Cooper, precious metals
strategist at Barclays Capital.
Silver dropped 1.5 percent, wiping out the previous
session's rally.
Rebounding equities on Wall Street further pressured bullion
after Cyprus agreed with Greece on a takeover of the Greek units
of Cypriot banks, ending uncertainty over the fate of those
operations.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,607.31 an ounce
by 3:07 p.m. EDT (1907 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down
$7.70 at $1,606.10 an ounce, with trading volume about 20
percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Cyprus is scrambling to avoid a meltdown of its banking
system and a possible exit from the euro, facing a deadline from
the European Union of Monday to raise 5.8 billion euros to
secure a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) international lifeline.
"The lack of a bailout deal leaves us positive on gold for
the short term," said James Steel, chief precious metals analyst
at HSBC.
On Thursday, gold hit its highest since Feb. 26 at $1,616.36
an ounce, as the Cyprus crisis helped lift gold out of a
downtrend due to an improving economic outlook that sent prices
to a seven-month low in February.
Gold's 12-year bull run has benefited in the last three
years from the euro zone crisis. It culminated to a record high
of $1,920 an ounce in September 2011 as fears about Greece's
debt problems boosted bullion prices while equities plunged.
Also underpinning prices was a warning by Fitch Ratings that
Britain could lose its AAA rating, citing high government debt
levels and weak growth.
Silver fell 1.5 percent to $28.69 an ounce.
TECHNICALS, GOLD ETF OUTFLOWS
If a bailout agreement on Cyprus is not reached, analysts
said, the metal could again look at piercing resistance at
$1,620 an ounce, a price unseen since the end of February. A
break above that level could also rekindle enthusiasm in
trading.
There is also considerable pressure from the continuous
outflow from gold-backed exchange-traded funds. Holdings of
these funds are seen as a barometer of investment interest in
gold.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold
ETF, fell 0.9 tonnes from the previous session to 1,221.26
tonnes on Thursday, the lowest since July 2011. The gold ETF is
headed for a 12th week of outflows.
Among platinum group metals, platinum climbed 0.2
percent to $1,580.24, while palladium rose 0.6 percent to
$758.22.
3:07 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1606.10 -7.70 -0.5 1602.60 1615.30 120,167
US Silver MAY 28.698 -0.514 -1.8 28.505 29.170 36,540
US Plat APR 1581.70 1.60 0.1 1568.00 1586.70 10,723
US Pall JUN 761.55 4.70 0.6 751.00 762.40 2,365
Gold 1607.31 -6.78 -0.4 1604.25 1615.85
Silver 28.690 -0.440 -1.5 28.570 29.170
Platinum 1580.24 2.87 0.2 1572.00 1583.50
Palladium 758.22 4.72 0.6 753.02 758.75
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 167,840 194,099 175,361 12.85 -0.17
US Silver 40,399 59,909 52,149 18.91 -2.42
US Platinum 17,559 14,663 11,080 15.46 0.51
US Palladium 2,401 8,244 5,246
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by
Veronica Brown, Anthony Barker and David Gregorio)