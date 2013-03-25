* Gold off early lows but rally loses momentum * US gold futures volume set to hit highest since November * Eurogroup chief comments stir European banking fears * Coming up: US durable goods, Case-Schiller housing Tuesday (New updates throughout, changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, March 25 Gold fell in heavy trade on Monday as a bailout deal to avert a collapse of Cyprus' banking system and possible economic chaos in the euro zone decreased the metal's safe-haven appeal. The metal sharply pared losses after comments by Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, dealt a blow to investor confidence in the European banking sector. Hopes of prolonged Federal Reserve stimulus also lifted gold off its lows. However, bullion's rally lost momentum as it failed to break above its recent high at around $1,615 an ounce. Selling pressure related to Monday's COMEX April option expiration also weighed on prices, traders said. "We would have thought that by now gold would be materially stronger than it is, raising our thought that a market that does not go up on bullish news may not be bullish after all," said Dennis Gartman, a veteran trader and publisher of his namesake investment newsletter. Gold, a traditional safe haven, had in the past benefited from euro zone debt fears. The metal is down 4 percent so far this year as a steadier global economic outlook and no signs of inflation anytime soon lessened bullion demand. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,603.96 an ounce by 3:16 p.m. EDT (1916 GMT), having earlier traded as low as $1,589.49, which marked a one-week low. U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down $1.60 at $1,604.50 an ounce. Trading volume was around 325,000 lots, set to be the busiest session since late November, preliminary Reuters data showed. Monday's turnover was nearly 70 percent above its 250-day average, boosted by heavier investor interest due to the Cyprus economic crisis and COMEX option expiration, traders said. CYPRUS IN FOCUS Gold, which rose to a near one-month high last week, retreated after Cyprus reached a last-ditch deal with international lenders on a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) rescue, and in exchange agreed to close down its second-largest bank and inflict heavy losses on big depositors. The rescue program specifies that insured deposits - those below 100,000 euros - move to the Bank of Cyprus, the country's largest lender. Uninsured deposits, those accounts with more than 100,000 euros, face losses of 4.2 billion euros. Market fears lifted gold off its lows after the Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem said the Cyprus bailout represents a new template for resolving euro zone banking problems and other countries which may have to restructure their banking sectors. Gold hit a record high of around $1,920 in September 2011, when a worsening debt crisis in Europe sparked a rush into the precious metal. Comments from influential New York Fed President William Dudley also underpinned gold. Dudley said that the U.S. central bank must remain very accommodative because the labor market remains far from healthy despite some recent improvement in the broader economy. Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.5 percent to $28.82. Platinum edged up 74 cents at $1,580.24, while palladium fell 0.4 percent to $754.50 an ounce. 3:16 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1604.50 -1.60 -0.1 1588.40 1612.80 217,475 US Silver MAY 28.815 0.117 0.4 28.460 28.890 32,602 US Plat APR 1582.90 1.20 0.1 1573.10 1589.40 15,325 US Pall JUN 757.35 -4.20 -0.6 755.55 766.00 2,387 Gold 1603.96 -3.99 -0.2 1589.49 1613.26 Silver 28.820 0.150 0.5 28.510 28.900 Platinum 1580.24 0.74 0.0 1575.00 1587.00 Palladium 754.50 -3.35 -0.4 757.50 763.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 325,597 193,659 175,283 12.89 0.03 US Silver 38,182 58,955 52,132 19.1 0.19 US Platinum 27,320 14,813 11,125 15.47 0.01 US Palladium 2,390 8,099 5,248 (Additional reporting by Clara Denina in Londona and Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by Veronica Brown, William Hardy and Chizu Nomiyama)