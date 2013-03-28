* Cypriot banks reopened with no chaos as some had feared * S&P 500 rises above record closing high, dents safe havens * Encouraging U.S. economic growth data suggest recovery on track * Coming up: U.S. personal income data Friday (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, new byline, changes dateline, pvs LONDON) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, March 28 Gold fell on Thursday and closed the first three months of 2013 with a quarterly decline of nearly 5 percent as fears about Europe waned, Wall Street surged and strong U.S. economic data cut demand for a safe haven. Gold slipped after U.S. GDP data showed the economy expanded at an annual rate of 0.4 percent for the fourth quarter, more than the government had previously estimated. Initial jobless claims rose last week but not enough to suggest the labor market recovery was losing steam. Strong U.S. employment and housing market reports in the first quarter prompted some Federal Reserve officials to suggest the U.S. central bank should halt its stimulus program earlier than expected, weighing on demand for gold as an inflation hedge. For the month of March, gold rose 1 percent after five months of declines. The boost came from renewed euro zone fears after Cyprus was forced to accept a tough international bailout to avoid bankruptcy earlier this week. "Gold has failed to maintain its rally since the Cyprus crisis started because the credit deterioration that could have resulted has not expanded yet at this point," said Ed Lashinski, Director of Global Strategy and Execution for RBC Capital Markets' futures group. Spot gold was down 0.6 percent to $1,595.70 an ounce by 3:32 PM EST (1932 GMT). Gold prices were down 4.7 percent for the first quarter for a second consecutive quarterly loss. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down $11.50 at $1,595.70 an ounce, with trading volume about 35 percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. In euro terms, gold posted a monthly gain of around three percent, its best monthly performance since July. Gold fell as Cypriots queued calmly on Thursday to withdraw limited amounts of cash, as the island's banks reopened for the first time in two weeks with no sign of a run on deposits as many had feared. Gold hit a one-month high of $1,616.36 last week on concerns the $10 billion euro rescue deal for Cyprus, which will leave big depositors and private bondholders with huge losses, could become a template for future bank bailouts in the euro zone. Lashinski called the Cyprus situation a potential "game changer" for gold as the outlook in Europe's credit markets remained uncertain. Euro zone debt fears had helped power gold to a record high of above $1,920 an ounce in September 2011. S&P SET FOR RECORD CLOSE Safe-haven bids decreased as U.S. stocks edged higher as the S&P 500 rose just above its record closing high set in October 2007, a level that has acted as a significant resistance point in recent weeks. Reflecting the stalled momentum in investment demand, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, was set for its biggest quarterly outflow since inception. Liquidity should return next week, when an European Central Bank policy meeting and U.S. non-farm payrolls could provide trading cues for the gold market. In other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.9 percent to $28.38 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.8 percent to $1,566, while palladium rose 0.4 percent to $767.72. 3:32 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1595.70 -11.50 -0.7 1594.30 1608.30 107,464 US Silver MAY 28.323 -0.289 -1.0 28.170 28.810 33,461 US Plat JUL 1574.60 -8.90 -0.6 1561.90 1589.90 8,656 US Pall JUN 768.25 -0.05 0.0 760.95 775.45 4,806 Gold 1595.70 -9.09 -0.6 1594.55 1607.31 Silver 28.380 -0.250 -0.9 28.230 28.820 Platinum 1566.00 -12.96 -0.8 1563.50 1585.00 Palladium 767.72 2.72 0.4 764.00 773.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 116,991 207,168 172,537 12.58 -0.42 US Silver 39,920 58,014 52,042 18.77 0.16 US Platinum 9,273 16,328 11,784 14.08 -0.89 US Palladium 4,831 7,636 5,194 (Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by David Gregorio)