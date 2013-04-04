SINGAPORE, April 4 Gold dropped for a third
straight day on Thursday, holding near a nine-month low hit in
the previous session, after a steep decline in equities and
disappointing U.S. private-sector job report prompted investors
to cash in bullion to cover losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold lost $3.66 an ounce to $1,553.69 by 0041 GMT
after falling to $1,549.69 on Wednesday, its lowest level since
June. The metal, a traditional safe haven that rose more than a
percent last month, also failed to respond to rising
geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula.
* U.S. gold for June delivery was steady at
$1,554.00 an ounce.
* U.S. companies hired at the weakest pace in five months in
March as recent strong demand for construction jobs evaporated,
while growth in the vast services sector slowed, signs that the
economic recovery could be hitting a soft patch.
* Markets are now eyeing the key monthly U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday that will likely confirm views that
the Federal Reserve will keep its extremely accommodative
monetary policy.
* The United States said on Wednesday it would soon send a
missile defense system to Guam to defend it from North Korea, as
the U.S. military adjusts to what Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
has called a "real and clear" danger from Pyongyang.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks eased on Thursday after weak data stoked
concerns the key American jobs report due later in the week will
signal slowing U.S. growth, while the yen remained firm ahead of
the Bank of Japan's policy decision this session.
* The yen held near one-month highs against the dollar, with
investors adopting a cautious stance as they waited to see just
how aggressive the Bank of Japan will be in tackling deflation.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 Bank of Japan rate decision
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI
0748 France Markit Services PMI
0753 Germany Markit Services PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
0900 Euro zone Producer prices
1145 European Central Bank rate decision
1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1430 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0041 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1553.69 -3.66 -0.24 -7.22
Spot Silver 26.92 0.00 +0.00 -11.10
Spot Platinum 1517.50 -14.00 -0.91 -1.14
Spot Palladium 747.47 -2.53 -0.34 8.02
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1554.00 0.50 +0.03 -7.27 4984
COMEX SILVER MAY3 26.88 0.08 +0.29 -11.10 1824
Euro/Dollar 1.2849
Dollar/Yen 92.80
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)