* Gold to rebound to $1,562-technicals
* Coming up: U.S. Nonfarm payrolls at 1230 GMT
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, April 5 Gold fell for a fourth day on
Friday, holding near its lowest point since May last year, as
investors await U.S. jobs data for more clues on the health of
the world's largest economy.
Strong employment data could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve
to end its bullion-friendly bond-buying programme earlier than
expected and dent gold's safe-haven appeal as worries about
inflation ebb.
A drop in bullion holdings in major gold exchange traded
funds to their lowest level since August 2012
has also dragged on prices.
Gold had eased $2.90 an ounce to $1,549.81 by 0635
GMT, heading for a second week of decline. It fell to a 10-month
low at 1,539.74 on Thursday as it failed to react to the shock
of the Bank of Japan's unprecedented monetary stimulus and hopes
for another European Central Bank rate cut.
"If the data turns out to be strong tonight from the U.S.,
investors will look to the stock markets as it appears more
attractive," said Brian Lan, managing director of GoldSilver
Central Pte Ltd. "Gold's direction will really depend on the
data released tonight."
China being absent from the physical market this week for a
Thursday and Friday holiday has added to the overall weakness in
metals, Lan also noted.
Bullion has slipped around 4 percent since hitting a 1-month
high in March as investors dumped the precious metal in favour
of more risky assets.
Metals consultancy GFMS said gold is gearing up for the
start of a bear market cycle in 2014 after more than a decade of
gains as consumer demand for jewellery, coins and bars declines
and central bank buying plateaus.
U.S. gold for June delivery was at $1,549.80 an
ounce, down $2.60.
The U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT will likely
show employers added 200,000 jobs last month after hiring
236,000 workers in February. The unemployment rate is seen
steady at a four-year low of 7.7 percent.
Japanese equities soared and the yen hit a 3-1/2-year low
against the dollar on Friday after the BOJ's money move, but
Asian shares slipped before the U.S. jobs data due to concerns
over bird flu in China and escalating tensions in the Korean
peninsula.
"Gold's performance on Thursday was certainly quite
disappointing given what should have been very bullish
announcement coming out of Japan overnight," said Edward Meir,
metals analyst at futures brokerage INTL FCStone.
"It would therefore be hard to expect a sub-par nonfarm
payroll number to have much impact on gold when an unexpected
$1.4 trillion easing package could not."
Tokyo gold futures, which sometimes set the tone for
the cash market, rallied 2 percent as the yen tumbled to its
weakest level in more than three years after the BOJ surprised
markets with a radical campaign of monetary expansion to attack
deflation.
A weaker yen would make the Tokyo gold futures more
affordable to investors holding dollars.
"It's mainly driven by the yen-dollar movements," said a
dealer in Tokyo, referring to gains on TOCOM.
"I don't think people are worried about inflation yet, and
they are happy to buy stocks. I am still hoping that gold is
supported around $1,530. But with recent movements in gold these
days, I think more people are getting bearish."
Precious metals prices 0635 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1549.81 -2.90 -0.19 -7.45
Spot Silver 26.82 -0.07 -0.26 -11.43
Spot Platinum 1519.74 -0.26 -0.02 -0.99
Spot Palladium 724.97 0.97 +0.13 4.76
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1549.80 -2.60 -0.17 -7.52 14677
COMEX SILVER MAY3 26.77 0.00 -0.01 -11.46 4784
Euro/Dollar 1.2913
Dollar/Yen 96.08
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Tom Hogue and Joseph Radford)