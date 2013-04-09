SINGAPORE, April 9 Gold fell for a second straight day on Tuesday as investors shifted their money into equities after U.S. stocks gained ahead of an earnings season that is expected to show modest growth. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold eased $2.33 an ounce to $1,570.76 by 0029 GMT. It plunged to a 10-month low last week after unprecedented monetary stimulus from the Bank of Japan and hopes for another European Central Bank rate cut failed to stem heavy selling of bullion by funds. * U.S. gold for June delivery was at $1,570.80 an ounce, down $1.70. * Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Monday the central bank's periodic bank stress tests have made the U.S. financial system more resilient. * Institutional investor George Soros said gold has been destroyed as a safe-haven asset, but expects continued central bank buying to support prices, the South China Morning Post reported. * Bullion holdings at the world's major gold exchange-traded funds fell to their lowest since August 2012. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The yen fell to new multi-year lows on Tuesday, pressured by the Bank of Japan's aggressive reflationary campaign, while Asian equities looked for support from a solid start to the U.S. quarterly earnings season. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China CPI 0130 China PPI 0600 Germany Trade data 0645 France Trade data 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks <USOIAC=ECI PRICES Precious metals prices 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1570.76 -2.33 -0.15 -6.20 Spot Silver 27.21 -0.04 -0.15 -10.14 Spot Platinum 1530.24 -1.76 -0.11 -0.31 Spot Palladium 726.47 -3.53 -0.48 4.98 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1570.80 -1.70 -0.11 -6.27 2198 COMEX SILVER MAY3 27.16 0.02 +0.06 -10.17 1929 Euro/Dollar 1.3058 Dollar/Yen 99.40 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)