SINGAPORE, April 9 Gold fell for a second
straight day on Tuesday as investors shifted their money into
equities after U.S. stocks gained ahead of an earnings season
that is expected to show modest growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold eased $2.33 an ounce to $1,570.76 by 0029 GMT.
It plunged to a 10-month low last week after unprecedented
monetary stimulus from the Bank of Japan and hopes for another
European Central Bank rate cut failed to stem heavy selling of
bullion by funds.
* U.S. gold for June delivery was at $1,570.80 an
ounce, down $1.70.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Monday the
central bank's periodic bank stress tests have made the U.S.
financial system more resilient.
* Institutional investor George Soros said gold has been
destroyed as a safe-haven asset, but expects continued central
bank buying to support prices, the South China Morning Post
reported.
* Bullion holdings at the world's major gold exchange-traded
funds fell to their lowest since August 2012.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The yen fell to new multi-year lows on Tuesday, pressured
by the Bank of Japan's aggressive reflationary campaign, while
Asian equities looked for support from a solid start to the U.S.
quarterly earnings season.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China CPI
0130 China PPI
0600 Germany Trade data
0645 France Trade data
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks <USOIAC=ECI
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1570.76 -2.33 -0.15 -6.20
Spot Silver 27.21 -0.04 -0.15 -10.14
Spot Platinum 1530.24 -1.76 -0.11 -0.31
Spot Palladium 726.47 -3.53 -0.48 4.98
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1570.80 -1.70 -0.11 -6.27 2198
COMEX SILVER MAY3 27.16 0.02 +0.06 -10.17 1929
Euro/Dollar 1.3058
Dollar/Yen 99.40
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)