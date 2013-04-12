* Gold on track for worst week since late Feb
* Commodities, equities fall
* U.S. retail sales in focus
By Clara Denina
By Clara Denina
LONDON, April 12 Gold fell one percent on
Friday, on track for its worst week since late February, as the
dollar rose and equity markets slid.
Outflows from exchange-traded fund underlined the shaky
outlook for bullion.
Traders said stop losses - automatic sale orders placed at
pre-set levels to limit losses - went through at $1,560, causing
a push lower in mid-morning trade, while selling accelerated as
the metal fell through key chart support at $1,548.
Gold fell as low as $1,544.49 an ounce and was down
0.8 percent to $1,548.50 by 1049 GMT, heading for a 2-percent
decline this week, its third such drop in a row.
The metal looked on track to re-test the 11-month low of
$1,539.10 hit on April 4, traders said.
Gold has slipped around 7 percent so far this year and is
matching a downtrend in other commodities and equity markets
ahead of the U.S. retail sales, which will be monitored by the
market to test the health of the world's biggest economy.
Meanwhile, the dollar strengthened against the euro and a
basket of main currencies.
"For the rest of the day people are going to have a look at
what's happening with U.S. retail sales, which are closely tied
with what is happening in the U.S. employment sector," Standard
Bank analyst Walter de Wet said.
"If retail sales are largely in line with expectation, the
$1,550 area will hold but if it's substantially better then
expect a test of the low $1,540s."
Wary investors continued to cut exposure to gold, with total
holdings at the world's major bullion gold-backed
exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) falling to their lowest since early
2012.
Holdings of the largest fund, New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD
fell a further 2.1 tonnes, or 67,710 ounces on Thursday, after a
17-tonne outflow on Wednesday.
"Gold still looks quite poor in terms of price action and
any rebound looks unable to make any significant move higher...
investors are still cautious and you see that looking at the
continued ETFs outflows," Standard Chartered analyst Daniel
Smith said.
"The risks are building that we are going to see significant
corrections in the next few weeks and my recommendation is to
expect higher volatility in the short term."
EU FINANCE MINISTERS MEETING IN FOCUS
The fallout from the messy bailout of Cyprus will top the
agenda of a two-day EU finance ministers meeting in Dublin
beginning on Friday.
Heavily indebted euro zone nations such as Italy and
Portugal could come under pressure to put their bullion reserves
to work, after plans for Cyprus to sell gold to meet its
financing needs.
The physical market was barely active, with jewellers in
Thailand already away ahead of the Songkran holiday next week.
Premiums for gold bars were unchanged in Singapore at $1.20 an
ounce to spot London prices.
Although top consumer India will celebrate a series of
religious festivals considered auspicious for gold purchases,
dealers have yet to see a surge in demand from jewellers there.
Japan's aggressive monetary stimulus initially supported
gold this week, but investors were later distracted by signs the
U.S. Federal Reserve could soon end its bullion-friendly bond
buying programme.
Silver was down 0.7 percent at $27.40 an ounce.
Spot palladium was down 1.9 percent to $714, while
spot platinum was down 1 percent at $1,516.99 an ounce.
(Additional report by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; editing by
James Jukwey)