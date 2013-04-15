* Gold bounces 1 pct on bargain hunting * TOCOM gold down about 6 pct, biggest drop since Sept 2011 * Coming Up: China Q1 GDP; 0200 GMT (Updates prices, quotes) SINGAPORE, April 15 Gold rose more than 1 percent on Monday as bargain hunters snapped up the precious metal after a steep 5 percent fall in the previous session, its biggest drop since December 2008. While previous session's break below the psychological level of $1,500 per ounce will bring in some buyers, concerns about central bank sales and outflows from exchange-traded gold funds are expected to keep a lid on gains. Cash gold hit a session high of $1,494.50 an ounce and stood at $1,489.69 by 0047 GMT, up $11.34. It dropped to an almost two-year low of $1,477 on Friday and has slipped around 11 percent so far this year, after rising for the last 12 years. Bullion contracts on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange were down almost 6 percent, on track to for their biggest daily drop since September 2011. "My initial response is the market got very excited about the break of $1,500. To me, this looks like a reaction to that. I don't expect this to be a long-term move," a dealer in Singapore said. Investors have recently been dumping gold, which has dropped for the past three straight weeks, and flocking to firmer equity markets for better returns. Even escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula have failed to burnish its safe-haven appeal. North Korea prepared for the annual celebration of its founder's birth on Monday, having rejected talks with South Korea aimed at reducing tensions and reopening a joint industrial park between the two countries. U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell $12.10 an ounce to $1,489.30, hit by weakness on TOCOM. The physical gold market was expected to be subdued, with consumers in Thailand away for holidays, but jewellers from top consumer India would resurface later in the day to buy on dips. In other markets, U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, retreating from the previous session's record highs on a drop in financial shares, but major indexes had the biggest weekly gains since the first week of the year. Asian shares fell on Monday, while investors eyed a batch of Chinese data due later in the day for trading cues. Precious metals prices 0047 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1489.69 11.34 +0.77 -11.04 Spot Silver 25.98 0.13 +0.50 -14.20 Spot Platinum 1480.99 -4.01 -0.27 -3.52 Spot Palladium 698.72 -9.28 -1.31 0.97 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1489.30 -12.10 -0.81 -11.13 22395 COMEX SILVER MAY3 25.94 -0.39 -1.48 -14.19 6252 Euro/Dollar 1.3099 Dollar/Yen 98.63 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan and Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)