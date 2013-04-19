SINGAPORE, April 19 Gold was little changed in
cautious trade on Friday, heading for a fourth week of losses
after this week's historic sell-off shattered investors'
confidence in the typically safe-haven asset.
Gold investors are waiting for the release of U.S. CFTC
commitment of traders data at 1930 GMT for more trading cues
after funds dumped their holdings on global exchange-traded
funds.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added $1.60 an ounce to $1,392.35 by 0022
GMT, still within sight of a 2-year trough touched earlier this
week. The metal recorded its biggest ever daily fall in dollar
terms on Monday, catching gold bulls, speculators and veteran
investors by surprise.
* U.S. gold futures were also little changed at
$1,392.70 an ounce.
* Premiums for gold bars in Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo
were at multi-months highs after the drop in prices ignited a
spate of buying in gold coins, nuggets and bars.
* Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $2.7 billion out of
commodities and precious metals funds in the latest week as gold
suffered a sharp selloff, data from the Thomson Reuters Lipper
service showed.
* The largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) for bullion saw
less money outflows than during the 2009 selloff, according to
funds tracker Lipper.
* The euro zone will slow its budgetary belt-tightening to
help reinvigorate economic growth, a top EU official said on
Thursday, highlighting a policy shift the United States has long
been pressing for.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Worries over global growth capped Asian share prices on
Friday as more soft U.S. economic data and mixed U.S. earnings
results further undermined investor sentiment already hit by a
broad sell-off that started earlier in the week.
* The euro and yen started Asian trade on Friday in familiar
territory having steadied from wild swings in a week that took a
heavy toll on commodity currencies such as the Australian
dollar.
* U.S. crude futures extended declines towards $86 a barrel
on Thursday, hurt by a stronger dollar and lingering concerns
over global demand for oil.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices
0800 Euro zone Current account
0800 Italy Industrial orders
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
N/A European Central Bank Governing Council Member Jens
Weidmann and German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble hold press conference ahead of IMF Spring
Meetings in Washington
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1392.35 1.60 +0.12 -16.85
Spot Silver 23.30 0.06 +0.26 -23.05
Spot Platinum 1424.50 2.00 +0.14 -7.20
Spot Palladium 663.47 -3.03 -0.45 -4.12
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1392.70 0.20 +0.01 -16.89 4474
COMEX SILVER MAY3 23.28 0.03 +0.13 -23.01 528
Euro/Dollar 1.3054
Dollar/Yen 98.28
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)