SINGAPORE, April 26 Gold rose to its highest in
more than a week on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly gain
since October 2011, after a surge in physical demand in Asia
helped pluck the metal from a 2-year trough.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added $4.06 an ounce to $1,471.05 by 0025
GMT after posting its biggest daily rise since June last year on
Thursday. Gold plunged to around $1,321 on April 16, the lowest
in more than two years, in a sell-off that surprised ardent gold
investors and bulls.
* U.S. gold futures for June delivery stood at
$1,471.00 an ounce, up $9.00.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.25 percent to
1,090.27 tonnes on Thursday from 1,092.98 tonnes on Wednesday.
The current holdings are at their multi-year lows.
* Turkey, one of the world's biggest gold buyers, has
imported more of the precious metal in April than in any month
since last July following a surge in domestic demand after gold
prices hit a two-year low last week.
* Premiums for gold bars soared to multi-year highs in Asia
after a spate of physical buying ran down supplies, with dealers
in top consumer India expecting a surge in imports this month/
* Russia and Turkey raised their gold reserves in March, the
International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, increasing their
holdings ahead of a spectacular plunge in prices this month.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar recovered from losses to trade higher against
the euro on Thursday as resilience in the U.S. labor market
allayed some concerns about the nation's economic recovery, with
many analysts expecting more gains ahead for the greenback.
* Japan's Nikkei average advanced in early trade on Friday
after strong U.S. company earnings and resilient labour market
data boosted Wall Street, although the benchmark was holding
just below the 14,000-mark, a level not seen since June 2008.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
N/A Bank of Japan policy decision
0600 Germany Import prices
0645 France Consumer confidence
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply
1230 U.S. Q1 GDP <USGDPR=ECI
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1471.05 4.06 +0.28 -12.15
Spot Silver 24.42 0.09 +0.37 -19.35
Spot Platinum 1463.00 -3.50 -0.24 -4.69
Spot Palladium 680.22 0.22 +0.03 -1.70
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1471.00 9.00 +0.62 -12.22 6034
COMEX SILVER MAY3 24.41 0.27 +1.12 -19.25 1358
Euro/Dollar 1.3000
Dollar/Yen 99.14
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)