SINGAPORE, May 6 Gold neared its highest level
in more than two weeks on Monday, supported by a firmer euro,
but could face pressure from a rally in equity markets after
better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold added $3.46 an ounce to $1,473.66 by 0037 GMT
after rising as high as $1,487.80 on Friday, its strongest since
April 15, on safe haven buying after a cut in interest rates by
the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to stick to its stimulus programme.
* U.S. gold was at $1,473.10 an ounce, up $8.90.
* U.S. employment rose at a faster pace than expected in
April and hiring was much stronger than previously thought in
the prior two months, damping speculation the Fed may boost
monetary stimulus.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.34 percent to
1065.61 tonnes on Friday -- their lowest since September 2009.
* Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish
bets in gold futures and options in the week to April 30 as the
price of the precious metal rallied 4.5 percent during the
period, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) showed on Friday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks rose on Monday as investors gave the thumbs
up to an upbeat U.S. labour force report that sent Wall Street
to an all-time closing high last week, while the dollar held its
ground against the yen.
* The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3123, but the
single currency's top side could be limited after the European
Central Bank's president said the bank was technically ready for
negative deposit rates and noted downside risks to the economy.
* Crude futures rallied in Asia early on Monday due to
geopolitical tensions in the oil-producing Middle East after
Israel carried out a second air strike in Syria.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI services PMI
0748 France Markit services PMI
0753 Germany Market services PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit services PMI
0830 Euro zone Sentix index
0900 Euro zone Retail sales
1400 U.S. Employment trend index
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0037 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1473.66 3.46 +0.24 -12.00
Spot Silver 24.22 0.14 +0.58 -20.01
Spot Platinum 1503.00 7.00 +0.47 -2.08
Spot Palladium 694.47 3.97 +0.57 0.36
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1473.10 8.90 +0.61 -12.10 3192
COMEX SILVER JUL3 24.23 0.22 +0.90 -19.85 781
Euro/Dollar 1.3120
Dollar/Yen 99.09
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)