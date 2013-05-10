* Cash gold heads for 1st weekly decline in three
* SPDR Gold Trust holdings edge up on Thursday
* Gold may drop below $1,439.74-technicals
(Updates prices)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, May 10 Gold edged higher on Friday as
the euro steadied against the dollar, but stayed on track for
its first weekly fall in three after brighter United States job
data hurt its appeal as an alternative investment.
A slight increase in the SPDR Gold Trust's exchange-traded
holdings, its first since mid-March, offered a glimmer of hope
for the metal, which has fallen 12 percent this year as
investors switch funds into a rallying equity market.
Spot gold dipped to $1,452.84 an ounce before
rebounding to $1,459.90, up $2.20. U.S. gold futures for June
delivery hit a session low of $1,451.60 an ounce and
stood at $1,458.80 by 0630 GMT, still down $9.80.
The SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said holdings rose 0.26 percent to
1,054.18 tonnes on Thursday from 1051.47 tonnes on Wednesday,
but were still near 4-year lows.
A pause in selling would support gold, analysts said, but it
was too early to call a halt to sales.
"I won't be so quick to say that sentiment is changing,"
said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore, adding that total gold holdings were still falling,
as opposed to just SPDR figures.
"At least for now, physical buying can still provide some
support. All hopes are now pinned on China. Demand in India is
slowing because the Tritiya festival is coming soon and most
traders have stocked up."
India, the world's biggest gold consumer, celebrates Akshaya
Tritiya next week, its biggest gold-buying festival after
Dhanteras.
Premiums for gold bars in Singapore, which sells gold to
India, slipped to $2.50 an ounce to spot London prices from $3
last week. But supply remained tight in Hong Kong on strong
demand from second-largest consumer China, keeping premiums at
multi-month highs at $3.
"People in Hong Kong are still complaining about tight
supply. It looks like at those retail shops, their stocks are
swept out every day," said a dealer in Singapore.
Gold sank to around $1,321 on April 16, its lowest in more
than two years, after worries about central bank sales and a
fall below $1,500 led to a sell-off that stunned investors,
prompting them to slash ETF holdings.
The fall spurred a surge in physical buying, helping to
pluck prices off lows. Chinese gold imports are expected to
swell further after more than doubling to an all-time high in
March.
"How long can China support the physical market? But I think
it still can provide some support in the short to medium term,"
said Liu at Phillip Futures, adding that gold could test the
$1,487-level again.
Japanese equities soared to a 5-1/2-year peak on Friday as
the dollar's break above the symbolic 100 yen level underpinned
sentiment, while Asian shares fell as global equities took a
breather from recent rallies.
The weakening yen lifted Tokyo gold futures, with the most
active contract, April 2014, rising to its highest since
mid-April.
Precious metals prices 0630 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1459.90 2.20 +0.15 -12.82
Spot Silver 23.80 0.14 +0.59 -21.40
Spot Platinum 1508.99 6.99 +0.47 -1.69
Spot Palladium 706.97 2.97 +0.42 2.16
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1458.80 -9.80 -0.67 -12.95 28328
COMEX SILVER JUL3 23.78 -0.14 -0.57 -21.35 6047
Euro/Dollar 1.3039
Dollar/Yen 101.05
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)