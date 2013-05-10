* Cash gold heads for 1st weekly decline in three * SPDR Gold Trust holdings edge up on Thursday * Gold may drop below $1,439.74-technicals (Updates prices) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, May 10 Gold edged higher on Friday as the euro steadied against the dollar, but stayed on track for its first weekly fall in three after brighter United States job data hurt its appeal as an alternative investment. A slight increase in the SPDR Gold Trust's exchange-traded holdings, its first since mid-March, offered a glimmer of hope for the metal, which has fallen 12 percent this year as investors switch funds into a rallying equity market. Spot gold dipped to $1,452.84 an ounce before rebounding to $1,459.90, up $2.20. U.S. gold futures for June delivery hit a session low of $1,451.60 an ounce and stood at $1,458.80 by 0630 GMT, still down $9.80. The SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said holdings rose 0.26 percent to 1,054.18 tonnes on Thursday from 1051.47 tonnes on Wednesday, but were still near 4-year lows. A pause in selling would support gold, analysts said, but it was too early to call a halt to sales. "I won't be so quick to say that sentiment is changing," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore, adding that total gold holdings were still falling, as opposed to just SPDR figures. "At least for now, physical buying can still provide some support. All hopes are now pinned on China. Demand in India is slowing because the Tritiya festival is coming soon and most traders have stocked up." India, the world's biggest gold consumer, celebrates Akshaya Tritiya next week, its biggest gold-buying festival after Dhanteras. Premiums for gold bars in Singapore, which sells gold to India, slipped to $2.50 an ounce to spot London prices from $3 last week. But supply remained tight in Hong Kong on strong demand from second-largest consumer China, keeping premiums at multi-month highs at $3. "People in Hong Kong are still complaining about tight supply. It looks like at those retail shops, their stocks are swept out every day," said a dealer in Singapore. Gold sank to around $1,321 on April 16, its lowest in more than two years, after worries about central bank sales and a fall below $1,500 led to a sell-off that stunned investors, prompting them to slash ETF holdings. The fall spurred a surge in physical buying, helping to pluck prices off lows. Chinese gold imports are expected to swell further after more than doubling to an all-time high in March. "How long can China support the physical market? But I think it still can provide some support in the short to medium term," said Liu at Phillip Futures, adding that gold could test the $1,487-level again. Japanese equities soared to a 5-1/2-year peak on Friday as the dollar's break above the symbolic 100 yen level underpinned sentiment, while Asian shares fell as global equities took a breather from recent rallies. The weakening yen lifted Tokyo gold futures, with the most active contract, April 2014, rising to its highest since mid-April. Precious metals prices 0630 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1459.90 2.20 +0.15 -12.82 Spot Silver 23.80 0.14 +0.59 -21.40 Spot Platinum 1508.99 6.99 +0.47 -1.69 Spot Palladium 706.97 2.97 +0.42 2.16 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1458.80 -9.80 -0.67 -12.95 28328 COMEX SILVER JUL3 23.78 -0.14 -0.57 -21.35 6047 Euro/Dollar 1.3039 Dollar/Yen 101.05 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)