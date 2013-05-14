* Gold rises 1 pct, sentiment still weak * Target of $1,395 temporarily aborted -technicals * Coming Up: ICSC weekly chain store sales; 1145 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, May 14 Gold rose on Tuesday for the first time in four sessions, aided by a softer dollar, but persistent outflows from exchange-traded funds reflected investors' waning interest in the metal as a safe haven. A surprise rise in U.S. retail sales in April strengthened the view that the U.S. economy remains resilient, damping speculation the Federal Reserve will extend its bullion-friendly bond-buying programme. Gold hit a high of $1,444.96 an ounce and stood at $1,440.66 by 0419 GMT, up $10.61. The precious metal, which has fallen about 14 percent this year, slipped more than 1 percent to a low around $1,425 on Monday, near Friday's two-week trough. "Stocks are looking more attractive for investors. Gold will continue in the downward trend. It might test $1,400," said Brian Lan, managing director of GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd in Singapore. "I don't see any data that could possibly push gold prices up." Gold has recovered about $120 since a sell-off in April dragged prices to two-year lows, but it is still well below last month's peak of around $1,600, as investors shifted into equities and cut exposure to bullion. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood at 33.811 million ounces, just off their lowest level since March 2009. U.S. gold futures for June delivery were at $1,439.60 an ounce, up $5.30. Shares in Asia snapped a two-day losing streak and rose on Tuesday as a surprising increase in U.S. retail sales boosted sentiment, but the dollar took a breather after gaining broadly on growing optimism over a recovery in the world's largest economy. ] Cash and U.S. gold futures sank to around $1,321 on April 16 after worries about central bank sales and a drop below $1,500 led to a sell-off that stunned ardent gold investors and bulls. The fall spurred a surge in physical buying in Asia and elsewhere, helping to pluck prices off lows, but physical demand for some gold products began to subside. "While gold coin sales have been brisk, undoubtedly helping the recent recovery, we have to suspect that the 'bargain-buying' off the lows has decelerated somewhat after the initial spurt," said Edward Meir, a metals analyst at futures brokerage INTL FCStone. "And we suspect it will continue to do so, particularly if prices start to wobble once again." Silver and platinum tracked gold higher, but palladium eased. China's demand for platinum jewellery jumped 16 percent to near record levels in 2012 as lower prices drew buyers, Johnson Matthey said. Precious metals prices 0419 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1440.66 10.61 +0.74 -13.97 Spot Silver 23.70 0.10 +0.42 -21.73 Spot Platinum 1483.74 7.74 +0.52 -3.34 Spot Palladium 713.97 -0.81 -0.11 3.17 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1439.60 5.30 +0.37 -14.09 15141 COMEX SILVER JUL3 23.70 0.00 -0.00 -21.62 3007 Euro/Dollar 1.3014 Dollar/Yen 101.49 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Lewa Pardomuan and Clarence Fernandez)