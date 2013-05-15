* Gold down for fifth straight session, longest since Jan 2011 * Gold buying in India muted after new restrictions * SPDR holdings unchanged at 33.8 million ounces on Tuesday (New updates throughout, adds comment, second byline, dateline) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, May 15 Gold slid below $1,400 an ounce on Wednesday, losing two percent and hitting its lowest in nearly a month as a record rally in U.S. equities and economic optimism undermined bullion's safe-haven appeal. The metal fell for a fifth straight session for its longest daily losing streak since January 2011 as the S&P 500 hit a new all-time high and Wall Street has risen for four consecutive sessions. "There is no reason to own gold as long as people keep on putting money into the stock market. You can see it everywhere that the economy is turning around," said Comex gold options floor trader Jonathan Jossen. A pause in strong physical demand after news India restricted imports to cut trading deficit also weighed on gold. Spot gold dropped as much as 2.5 percent to $1,390.24, its lowest since April 19. It was down 2 percent at $1,396.94 an ounce by 2:09 p.m. EDT (1809 GMT). Analysts expect the fall below the psychologically significant $1,400 level could be a trigger for further heavy selling and might retest two-year lows of $1,321.35 an ounce hit on April 16. Wednesday's fifth consecutive daily fall would be its longest run of losses since January 2011. It has fallen around 15 percent so far in 2013 after gaining in each of the past 12 years. U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled down $28.30 at $1,396.20 an ounce, with trading volume on track to finish near its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. A stronger dollar and initial heavy losses in crude oil also weighed on gold. As a gauge of investor sentiment, holdings at SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold-backed ETF, were unchanged at 33.8 million ounces on Tuesday, but still within sight of their lowest since March 2009 hit earlier. Later on Wednesday, investors will find out gold investments held by prominent hedge fund managers led by John Paulson at the end of the first quarter. Funds and institutional investors are required to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission 45 days after the end of each quarter. INDIA RESTRICTS GOLD IMPORTS Gold buying in India came to a halt as the country's central bank restricted imports after a surge in buying in April sent the trade deficit to $17.8 billion for the month, up more than 72 percent from March. India's gold and silver imports surged 138 percent on the year in April as customers took advantage of lower prices, increasing pressure on the current account balance and limiting the space for monetary easing. "With India doing its best through taxation to limit gold buying, the demand from there is not as big as it was the last time we were at these levels," Marex Spectron head of precious metals David Govett said. In other precious metals, silver fell 2.7 percent to $22.72 an ounce, platinum was down 0.5 percent to $1,489.24 an ounce and palladium dropped 0.1 percent to $725.72 an ounce. 2:09 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1396.20 -28.30 -2.0 1389.00 1429.40 204,045 US Silver JUL 22.658 -0.721 -3.1 22.445 23.450 53,408 US Plat JUL 1490.70 -11.20 -0.7 1468.70 1507.00 13,506 US Pall JUN 729.05 1.90 0.3 717.55 731.95 5,040 Gold 1396.94 -28.45 -2.0 1391.08 1430.24 Silver 22.720 -0.640 -2.7 22.530 23.480 Platinum 1489.24 -7.26 -0.5 1475.50 1504.00 Palladium 725.72 -0.78 -0.1 719.75 729.22 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 225,863 230,021 178,459 24.13 2.00 US Silver 57,563 79,381 55,123 29.64 1.76 US Platinum 14,445 12,075 11,802 19.62 -0.09 US Palladium 6,004 5,510 5,023 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by David Cowell and Andrew Hay)