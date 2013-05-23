SINGAPORE, May 23 Gold fell for a third straight
session on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke hinted at reducing an $85 billion bond-buying programme
that has increased the metal's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,363.96 an ounce
by 0018 GMT, holding near a two-year low of $1,321.35 reached in
April.
* The metal hit a one-week high of $1,414.25 on Wednesday
after Bernanke told Congress that the U.S. economy needs further
traction before it scales back monetary stimulus. But the price
slipped after he said a decision to cut back may come at one of
the central bank's "next few meetings" if the economy looked set
to maintain momentum.
* U.S. gold futures also fell 0.3 percent to
$1.362.90 an ounce.
* Premiums for gold bars hit a record high in Asia on
Wednesday as lower spot prices lured more buyers, mainly in
China, the world's second biggest consumer of the precious
metal, amid tight physical supplies.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3 percent to 1,020.07
tonnes on Wednesday, the lowest in more than four years.
.
* Spot silver rose slightly after a two-day fall,
while platinum and palladium tracked gold lower.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered at a near three-year high against a
basket of major currencies in Asia, having risen broadly as
Treasury yields jumped on the prospect that the Fed might scale
back its stimulus programme this year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI
0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1400 U.S. New home sales
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence
N/A European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi speaks
Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1363.96 -4.58 -0.33 -18.55
Spot Silver 22.24 0.05 +0.23 -26.55
Spot Platinum 1463.99 -1.51 -0.10 -4.63
Spot Palladium 742.97 -1.03 -0.14 7.37
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1362.90 -4.50 -0.33 -18.67 4378
COMEX SILVER JUL3 22.23 -0.25 -1.10 -26.48 778
Euro/Dollar 1.2829
Dollar/Yen 103.40
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.;
Editing by Richard Pullin)