* Gold extends gains after best week in a month * Asian demand for physical gold remains high * Holdings at top gold ETF fall to new 4-year lows (Adds quotes, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, May 27 Gold rose on Monday, benefiting from a shift in funds out of equities as concerns over global economic growth lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal and stretched its gains following its best week in a month. The recent fall in gold prices also kept physical demand for the metal high in Asia with sellers struggling to keep pace with orders. Gold prices remain around $150 cheaper compared to levels just before a sell-off in mid-April. Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,393.56 an ounce by 0752 GMT, after rising by 2 percent last week. Gold is still down nearly 17 percent this year, however, after last month's rout pushed prices down to a two-year low of $1,321.35. "Since prices have been going down, we have seen almost 300 percent increase in sales," said Gregor Gregersen of Silver Bullion Pte Ltd, a gold and silver dealer in Singapore. Gregersen said dealers were facing difficulty meeting demand as supplies were tight. "Delivery times have become longer and longer to a point where we are not selling certain products anymore until we can get some supply." Premiums for gold bars hit a record high in Asia amid the tight supplies last week as lower spot prices attracted buyers, mainly in China, the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal. "Although the physical market has countered the negative investment interest in part, we believe exchange-traded product outflows are set to continue unabated," Barclays analyst Suki Cooper wrote in a note. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.24 percent to 1016.16 tonnes on Friday, their lowest in more than four years. Apart from persistent ETF outflows, indications that the Federal Reserve may slow its bullion-friendly bond purchases as the U.S. economy gains momentum were also likely to cap gold's gains. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke last week raised the possibility of gradually reducing the U.S. central bank's $85-billion monthly bond purchases if the labour market improved in a sustainable way, and warned of risks to holding interest rates too low for too long. U.S. gold rose 0.43 percent to $1,392.50, while silver, platinum and palladium tracked gold higher. Asian stocks got off to a shaky start this week, with Japan's Nikkei falling more than 3 percent as investors worried that a bout of profit-taking had turned into lasting doubts about economic growth and broader appetite for risk. Precious metals prices 0752 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1393.56 8.01 +0.58 -16.78 Spot Silver 22.65 0.27 +1.21 -25.20 Spot Platinum 1459.49 9.49 +0.65 -4.92 Spot Palladium 729.22 4.72 +0.65 5.38 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1392.50 5.90 +0.43 -16.91 14812 COMEX SILVER JUL3 0.23 0.00 +0.57 -99.25 3395 Euro/Dollar 1.2942 Dollar/Yen 101.00 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Tom Hogue)