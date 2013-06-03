SINGAPORE, June 3 Gold edged higher on Monday
after a sharp fall in the previous session, as the dollar eased
and data over the weekend showed stronger-than-expected factory
activity in China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.6 percent to $1,394.71 an
ounce by 0039 GMT, climbing back towards $1,400. It dropped
nearly 2 percent on Friday after U.S. data showed low inflation,
dampening bullion's appeal as a hedge against rising prices.
* The metal has recorded two straight monthly declines and
is down nearly 17 percent for the year.
* U.S. gold rose $1.50 to $1,394.50.
* Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish
bets in gold futures and options for the first time in four
weeks as lacklustre U.S. economic data raised hopes the Federal
Reserve would hold off tapering its monetary stimulus, a report
by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
* But holdings of the largest gold-backed
exchange-traded-fund New York's SPDR Gold Trust remained
unchanged on Friday from Thursday.
* Gold demand in India, the world's biggest consumer of
bullion, will be as strong as last year in the second half of
2013 due to prospects of good monsoon rains that will boost the
income of farmers, the key buyers, the World Gold Council CEO
said on Friday.
* China's official PMI rose to 50.8 in May from 50.6 in
April, data showed on Saturday, beating market expectations and
raising optimism that the world's second-largest economy may be
stabilising. China is the second biggest consumer of gold.
MARKET NEWS
* The Nikkei share average fell to a five-week low on Monday
as sharp declines in U.S. stocks dampened already fragile
sentiment in Japanese equities that had fallen nearly 14 percent
from a 5-1/2 year peak.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official Services PMI
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final
0753 Germany Markit Manufacturing PMI Final
0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI Final
1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI Final
1400 U.S. Construction spending
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing index
Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1394.71 8.82 +0.64 -16.71
Spot Silver 22.34 0.13 +0.59 -26.22
Spot Platinum 1464.50 9.00 +0.62 -4.59
Spot Palladium 747.72 -0.78 -0.10 8.05
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1394.50 1.50 +0.11 -16.79 3990
Euro/Dollar 1.2999
Dollar/Yen 100.44
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)