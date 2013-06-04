* India's gold imports could tumble in June -analyst * U.S. futures trading volume thin * Investors await U.S. non-farm payroll data on Friday * Coming up: U.S. factory orders Wednesday (Updates throughout, Updates comments; adds second dateline, byline, pvs LONDON) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, June 4 Gold fell about 1 percent on Tuesday to extend losses after the world's largest bullion consumer India further restricted imports of the precious metal. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday extended the import restrictions placed on banks, which were introduced last month, to all nominated agencies and trading houses. The move came after Monday's data showed India's gold imports jumped to around 162 tonnes in May from 142.5 tonnes in April. "The news that the RBI will curb imports of gold by agencies has weighed prices down today as it is a wider restriction and could imply lower imports of gold into the country," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. Bhar said that June imports could drop to between 50 and 100 tonnes with India at the end of the wedding and Hindu festival seasons. Both are traditionally major gold-buying events. Spot gold fell 1 percent to $1,397.34 an ounce by 2:54 PM EDT (1854 GMT). On Monday, it gained nearly 2 percent after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity had slowed to the lowest level in nearly four years, weakening arguments for the Federal Reserve to slow its $85 billion monthly mortgage-bond buying. The central bank said in May that it would scale back its easing sooner if economic indicators showed signs of continued strengthening. An overall improvement in the U.S. economy and the absence of any inflation in the near future could weigh on gold as interest rates begin to climb, analysts said. "The potential for real rates to turn positive, which would incur a greater opportunity cost in owning gold, would thus be negative for bullion prices," said James Steel, chief metals analyst at HSBC. U.S. economic data will remain in focus this week, as Friday's non-farm payroll data for May will provide investors with more clues about how long the Fed might keep U.S. stimulus measures in place. U.S. Comex gold futures for for August delivery settled down $14.70 at $1,397.20 an ounce, with trading volume about 50 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, remained unchanged on Monday for the fourth day in a row following hefty outflows in the last three months. Silver fell 1.2 percent to $22.43 an ounce. Platinum was down 0.3 percent to $1,489.24 an ounce and palladium lost 1.2 percent at $747.72 an ounce. 2:54 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1397.20 -14.70 -1.0 1388.10 1414.80 104,050 US Silver JUL 22.409 -0.312 -1.4 22.225 22.730 28,584 US Plat JUL 1491.10 -6.30 -0.4 1480.50 1500.40 9,033 US Pall SEP 751.05 -8.00 -1.1 746.10 759.90 2,389 Gold 1397.34 -13.76 -1.0 1389.80 1414.76 Silver 22.430 -0.280 -1.2 22.320 22.770 Platinum 1489.24 -3.76 -0.3 1484.75 1496.50 Palladium 747.72 -8.78 -1.2 748.50 756.75 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 109,351 228,325 181,990 21.51 0.94 US Silver 34,033 62,310 55,563 30.88 -0.91 US Platinum 10,116 11,096 11,635 21.6 -0.89 US Palladium 2,609 6,618 5,562 (Editing by William Hardy, Keiron Henderson and Bob Burgdorfer)