SINGAPORE, June 6 Gold edged to below $1,400 an
ounce on Thursday as India, the world's biggest bullion
consumer, raised import duty on the metal by a third to reduce
its current account deficit.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had dropped 0.25 percent to $1,399.36 an
ounce by 0016 GMT, after gaining slightly on Wednesday as
investors looked for safer assets after a private U.S. jobs
reading fell short of expectations.
* U.S. gold rose slightly to $1,399.10.
* U.S. private employers added 135,000 jobs in May, falling
short of economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls
processor showed on Wednesday, curbing fears the Federal Reserve
would soon cut its monetary stimulus.
* India increased import duty on gold by a third to 8
percent as the government seeks to halt a surge in demand after
gold imports hit 162 tonnes in May - twice the monthly average
of 2011 when they reached a record.
* The increase in import duty comes a day after the Indian
central bank acted to force domestic jewellers to buy only on a
cash basis.
* China's gold imports unexpectedly tumbled in April from
record levels on supply constraints as demand surged after
global prices hit two-year lows, although a recovery is likely
in May.
* The appetite for U.S. American Eagle gold and silver
bullion coins is still at unprecedentedly high levels almost two
months after a historic sell-off in gold unleashed years of
pent-up demand from retail investors, the head of the U.S. Mint
said on Wednesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar fell on Thursday after a 1-percent fall
overnight.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Germany Industrial orders
1100 Bank of England policy decision
1145 European Central Bank policy decision
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1399.36 -3.44 -0.25 -16.43
Spot Silver 22.44 -0.08 -0.36 -25.89
Spot Platinum 1505.49 -4.51 -0.30 -1.92
Spot Palladium 754.47 -1.03 -0.14 9.03
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1399.10 0.60 +0.04 -16.51 1360
COMEX SILVER JUL3 -- -- -- --
Euro/Dollar 1.3086
Dollar/Yen 99.01
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)