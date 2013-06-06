* Gold eases after small gains on Wednesday
* India raises import duty, gold imports expected to fall
* Asian shares at 2013 lows, dollar index at 4-week low
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 6 Gold fell on Thursday as
India's move to hike its import duty on the metal for the second
time this year raised concerns about demand in the world's
biggest bullion consumer.
Losses, however, were capped by strong demand in world No.2
consumer China and on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would stick
with its bond purchases for now following indications of a
still-soft U.S. job market.
Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,396.36 by 0656 GMT.
It had gained slightly on Wednesday as investors looked for
safer assets after a private U.S. jobs reading fell short of
expectations.
"The India news is having an impact but tremendous demand
from China is helping," said a precious metals trader in Sydney.
"As prices went up to $1,400-$1,405, there were some sellers
adding to their shorts and some longs are liquidating as well."
Investors have switched to higher-yielding stocks from gold,
typically seen as a hedge against inflation, pushing bullion
down 17 percent this year after 12 years of gains.
Concerns over demand in India has also weighed. The country
is taking steps to discourage gold buying in an effort to cut
its import bill.
India increased its import duty on gold by a third to 8
percent on Wednesday after gold imports hit 162 tonnes in May -
twice the monthly average of 2011 when they reached a record.
Indian gold imports are expected to fall this year, deputy
chairman of the country's Planning Commision said on Thursday
without providing any estimates.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold-backed
ETF, fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday after holding up for nearly a
week. Holdings, which had declined for nearly three weeks before
that, are at four-year lows.
CHINA DEMAND STRONG
Data from Hong Kong showed that China's gold imports
unexpectedly tumbled in April from record levels as supplies
failed to keep up with the demand surge that followed a sharp
price decline in April, although a recovery is likely in May.
"The ongoing Shanghai arbitrage is the main attraction for
demand in China," said the Sydney-based trader, referring to the
premium of gold prices in Shanghai compared to London spot
prices.
Gold futures in Shanghai are about $20 above spot
prices, indicating that it is cheaper for the Chinese to buy
gold from overseas.
Investors are keenly waiting for signs on when the Fed would
dial back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases.
U.S economic data has been in the spotlight since Fed
chairman Ben Bernanke said last month the central bank would
taper off monetary stimulus if the U.S. housing and job markets
showed continued strength. Nonfarm payroll data, expected on
Friday, will provide clues on the timing.
U.S. gold fell $2.30 to $1,396.20, while silver
, platinum and palladium tracked gold lower.
Precious metals prices 0656 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1396.36 -6.44 -0.46 -16.61
Spot Silver 22.36 -0.16 -0.71 -26.16
Spot Platinum 1502.99 -7.01 -0.46 -2.09
Spot Palladium 750.97 -4.53 -0.60 8.52
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1396.20 -2.30 -0.16 -16.68 15376
COMEX SILVER JUL3 -- -- -- --
Euro/Dollar 1.3119
Dollar/Yen 99.19
