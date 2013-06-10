SINGAPORE, June 10 Gold was steady on Monday after dropping 2 percent in the previous session as U.S. jobs data suggested the Federal Reserve could soon begin to scale back its monetary stimulus. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had inched up 0.03 percent to $1,384.34 an ounce by 0002 GMT after its biggest one-day drop in over three weeks on Friday, as funds dumped bullion on fears the Fed could start reining in its bond-buying programme. * U.S. gold rose $1 to $1,384. * The United States added 175,000 jobs last month after adding just 149,000 in April, reducing hopes of prolonged stimulus and weighing on gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. * The jobs report showed that government spending cuts have so far not been as damaging as some feared, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said, adding it only entrenched his opinion that the central bank should reduce its bond buying "now". * Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish bets in both gold and silver futures and options for a second consecutive week, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.06 percent to 1,007.14 tonnes on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar rose after the jobs report showed a healthy economic recovery. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index 0645 France Industrial output 0800 Italy Industrial output 1500 Japan BOJ rate decision Precious metals prices 0002 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1384.34 0.45 +0.03 -17.33 Spot Silver 21.73 0.09 +0.42 -28.24 Spot Platinum 1496.49 -2.01 -0.13 -2.51 Spot Palladium 753.47 -2.03 -0.27 8.88 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1384.00 1.00 +0.07 -17.41 4887 COMEX SILVER JUL3 -- -- -- -- Euro/Dollar 1.3198 Dollar/Yen 98.25 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)