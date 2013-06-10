* Gold extends 2-percent decline from Friday
* U.S. jobs data better than expected
* Uncertainty lingers over timeframe for U.S. stimulus cuts
(Adds quotes; updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 10 Gold fell on Monday,
reversing earlier gains to extend a 2-percent decline in the
previous session, as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data
fuelled uncertainty over the outlook for the Federal Reserve's
stimulus programme.
The United States added more jobs in May than the month
before, denting hopes for prolonged stimulus and weighing on
gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation.
"The higher-than-expected reading now increases the
likelihood that the Fed may start to pull back some of its
stimulus earlier than expected," said INTL FCStone analyst
Edward Meir.
Others said that job gains would need to be sustained before
the U.S. central bank starts to consider tapering its
bond-buying of $85 billion per month.
Victor Thianpiriya, commodities analyst at Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group, said market participants expected the
winding down to begin in the fourth quarter of this year or
early next year.
Spot gold had inched down 0.2 percent to $1,381.46 an
ounce by 0616 GMT after its biggest one-day drop in over three
weeks on Friday.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on Friday
the jobs report showed that government spending cuts have so far
not been as damaging as some feared and that the central bank
should reduce its bond buying "now". However, he is in the
minority of the Fed's 19 policymakers, with most appearing to
still support bond-buying at current levels.
Earlier in the session, gold prices rose due to buying from
China.
"China has been the only supporting factor for gold in Asia
trading sessions recently," said ANZ's Thianpiriya.
Demand for gold in China, the second-biggest bullion buyer
after India, has grown since prices touched a two-year low
around $1,320 an ounce in April, with tight supply pushing
premiums to record highs.
A better-performing stock market has attracted investors
this year, sapping some appetite for gold. Holdings in SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, fell 0.06 percent to 1,007.14 tonnes on Friday -- their
lowest in four years.
Precious metals prices 0616 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1381.46 -2.43 -0.18 -17.50
Spot Silver 21.61 -0.03 -0.14 -28.63
Spot Platinum 1490.74 -7.76 -0.52 -2.88
Spot Palladium 753.72 -1.78 -0.24 8.92
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1381.30 -1.70 -0.12 -17.57 13754
COMEX SILVER JUL3 -- -- -- --
Euro/Dollar 1.3200
Dollar/Yen 98.43
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)